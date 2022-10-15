 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Bulgarian Air Force pilot breaks Guinness World Record with 40 takeoffs and landings in one hour. Previous record was 36, so attempt wasn't really touch and go   (bta.bg) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Actually, it sounds like it was really touch and go there, subby
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Proud day for Belgium
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh Bulgaria, so easily forgotten, yet so consistently awesome
Milcho Leviev: Bulgarian Boogie
Youtube B0UV1TaC_mk
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Oh Bulgaria, so easily forgotten, yet so consistently awesome
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/B0UV1TaC_mk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sounds like the Peanut's theme played backward at a pitch lower
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
aaaaand it's an ultralight

/oh well i guess i'm still impressed
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ISO15693: watching the trump puddle dry: Oh Bulgaria, so easily forgotten, yet so consistently awesome
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/B0UV1TaC_mk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Sounds like the Peanut's theme played backward at a pitch lower


Wow. Someone actually put that on the intertubes
The "Peanuts" Theme Song - Played Backwards - Charlie Brown
Youtube rwSslMHTcAs
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He should have had to do it with an actual non-ultralight airplane.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Cars - Touch and Go (Official Music Video)
Youtube L7Gpr_Auz8Y
 
