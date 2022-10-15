 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "World's richest man" reveals his cunning decision making strategy: "The hell with it"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Satellite, Elon Musk, Russia, war-torn Ukraine, Russian language, updated figure, Ukraine, ground terminals  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone got a little to edgy for his own britches...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see the FAA must have wanted another environmental impact report on starliner launches
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sudden sag in Tesla orders in Europe?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ukraine shouldn't do business with someone who's cozying up to Russia
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The hell with it," the world's richest man wrote on Twitter. "Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

Translation: "I'm the victim here."
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I guess this has nothing to do with the Pentagon saying "Hey, maybe our military internet should not be in the hands of a private civilian organization and we should have our own Starlink system" and that Musk has weighed the economic impact of losing his sweet government contracts against the personal social impact of Russia releasing their kompromat of him.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: So I guess this has nothing to do with the Pentagon saying "Hey, maybe our military internet should not be in the hands of a private civilian organization and we should have our own Starlink system" and that Musk has weighed the economic impact of losing his sweet government contracts against the personal social impact of Russia releasing their kompromat of him.


He's already been outed for racism in the workplace, and whipping his cock out on his private jet. What could he have done...

Hmm. Is the every accusation rule in effect
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have no doubt that this cunning strategy (and a few fat blunts) is the reason for both his "let's take Tesla private" tweet and his decision to buy Twitter. Twice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get rich or die tryin'.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is a farking twat.

Why people invest in his textbook instability can only be attributed to a gambling addiction.
 
mikemil828
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The FAA presumedly told him to knock it off or he really will have to use a trampoline to get to space
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of FU money.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone must have chewed him out for his "suggestions" on solving the war in Ukraine by giving Russia everything it wants and he has realized that it would negatively affect his bottom line to cut off net access to Ukraine.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Someone got a little to edgy for his own britches...


I read that as "biatches"
 
Azz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: This guy is a farking twat.

Why people invest in his textbook instability can only be attributed to a gambling addiction.


Elon stans are farking insufferable
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a motherfarking potato.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One Ukrainian I know said that Musk is a "weird guy" but was happy that he sent a bunch of Starlink units to the Ukrainian military right after the start of the invasion when they needed it most. He saved a lot of Ukrainian lives and land by giving them that powerful communications tool when the rest of the world was still sure that Ukraine wouldn't be able to hold off the Russian bear.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So now you've made yourself the big hero by doing something you were doing all along, then
threatening not to do...

"Go left side,ok..go right side ok...Go middle...SQUISH, just like grape..."
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
as the US military confirmed it was communicating with the billionaire's company about funding for the key network.

Hey Elon, remember all those Space X contracts and subsidies and electric vehicle subsidies? Can you afford to lose those?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody got a talking to by someone in the state department or similar.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who's the pedo this time?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"You can't pull your services in the middle of a war. That's just not how it's done. He wanted to play the game, he wanted that free advertising, he probably should have learned the rules to the game first"

[AMUSING]

Let's talk about Elon Musk, Ukraine, and Starlink....
Youtube hsFL__tR4DM
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like this, but with Elon Musk.

Bo Burnham: Inside - Jeff Bezos
Youtube lI5w2QwdYik
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone's lawyer reminded him that he probably violated the Logan Act
 
Artist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: "The hell with it," the world's richest man wrote on Twitter. "Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

Translation: "I'm the victim here."


Uhh Elon....you're getting a shiate ton of money from the US Gubmint tooo.....

Garza and the Supermutants: as the US military confirmed it was communicating with the billionaire's company about funding for the key network.

Hey Elon, remember all those Space X contracts and subsidies and electric vehicle subsidies? Can you afford to lose those?


Yep. As I wrote on another thread, Musk is can run his mouth, but can't run a business.
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, whatever the reason, it it helps Ukraine, great

Be interesting to see if this makes starlink satellites a Russian target.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fat boy: Well, whatever the reason, it it helps Ukraine, great

Be interesting to see if this makes starlink satellites a Russian target.


Which one?

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: Ghastly: So I guess this has nothing to do with the Pentagon saying "Hey, maybe our military internet should not be in the hands of a private civilian organization and we should have our own Starlink system" and that Musk has weighed the economic impact of losing his sweet government contracts against the personal social impact of Russia releasing their kompromat of him.

He's already been outed for racism in the workplace, and whipping his cock out on his private jet. What could he have done...

Hmm. Is the every accusation rule in effect


Considering how "pained" he was to "switch sides" or whatever to be a republican cheerleader, sure.

I wonder how many children he has banged.
 
