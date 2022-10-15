 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   A horse is a horse of course, of course. Unless you're riding it drunk, and off course   (ktla.com) divider line
20
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Horseback rider arrested for DUI

Wouldn't that be Riding While Intoxicated?  Also the horse is probably better suited to getting him home than any other means of transportation?

Police say the horseback rider was "galloping through traffic" and refusing to "pull the horse over."

Oh my, that's definitely a sentence I didn't expect to read.  I take it back, next time take a taxi horse.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...

If the horse knows the way home...isn't the horse the one driving?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, did you ever ... uh, y'know what? Nevermind.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I think its still a horse even if you're drunk. The car doesn't stop being a car just cuz Youre drunk.  Incredibly immature reckless and foolish though .
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SidFishious
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice job, subby.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What happened to the horse?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The horse was taken to the Whittier Police Station where it "received lots of love" from the station employees.

Is that code for giving the horse a rough ride and then kicking it into a vomit-soaked cell overnight?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I knew a cutting horse trainer, and she had a story about one horse that would kick up a fuss if someone had alcohol on their breath. Seems it had been abused by a drunk owner.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The horse was taken to the Whittier Police Station where it "received lots of love" from the station employees.

Is that code for giving the horse a rough ride and then kicking it into a vomit-soaked cell overnight?


Law enforcement typically treats horses very very well. There are mounted units obviously and need I go.on?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
doyouremember.comView Full Size

Time for tequila shots, Wilbur!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What happened to the horse?


ahomeforeveryhorse.comView Full Size


PSA: wow there are a lot of pics on the inter webs of horses drinking beer
 
cefm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's why you need to get the horse drunk too. No moving violation if both of you ain't moving.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's practically what horses are for. When you're too drunk to get home safely you let the horse do it. Just don't fall off and you'll get home okay. Or used to be. Too many cars now I suppose.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe the horse was drinking too.

Toby Keith - Beer For My Horses ft. Willie Nelson
Youtube o1JOFhfoAD4
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Monday is going to be fun when I have to talk to the Whittier branch and ask questions...

/The unnamed suspect is probably James
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for that horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in the DUI aversion program.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah my home town, wish they'd been more specific as to where...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to exercise a livery horse at a really beautiful yard in Berkshire- where they filmed national velvet, right on the edge of great windsor park.  me and the grooms- a super camp gay cpl, used to ride across the park, sit outside a nice pub, sink several pints of stella, and then tank it back across the park.  jumping everything in sight, and sneaking into the private bit and jumping the horse trials fences.
lot of fking fun.  although I wrecked my shoulder coming off over a drop fence on sticky horse.

shamefully, still not quite the stupidest thing I've done involving horses and alcohol.  that was going down to a yard in Southampton where they bought Irish youngsters straight off the boat... with the same grooms... getting hammered, and then jumping higher and higher jumps on barely backed four year olds.  Got unseated eventually, hit my head so hard I lost my short-term memory for about 10 minutes.  no word of a lie.  didn't know where I was or how I'd got there.  and I'd driven to Southampton.
 
