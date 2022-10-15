 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Be sure to present your Tractor Supply rewards card when making a purchase with a stolen credit card   (woodtv.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier, in the car

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's Trump-level st00pid.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, that's pretty much what I was expecting a couple that breaks into storage units to look like.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But on meth
 
frankb00th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Earlier, in the car

[Fark user image image 425x474]


That made me yuck non stop
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "larceny of a firearm"

There's your problem, right there.  I'd think that if it was just a stolen credit card, the odds of getting the police to investigate would still be fairly slim, even in an open and shut case.  The burglary might have made them a bit more interested.

Throw in a missing gun, though, and you've got their attention.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Well, that's pretty much what I was expecting a couple that breaks into storage units to look like.


A wood elf and a halfling.

Halflings make good rogues but only don't forget to put points on charisma!
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who keeps their credit cards in an offsite storage locker?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're in for a coke bottlin' if Paris finds out.
 
muphasta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ahh yes, the couple that commits multiple crimes together will do many years of time togeth... separately.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does she get to keep the reward points though??
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mantour: Neondistraction: Well, that's pretty much what I was expecting a couple that breaks into storage units to look like.

A wood elf and a halfling.

Halflings make good rogues but only don't forget to put points on charisma!


Well they sure didn't put any points in intelligence.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, the clerk noticed that the name on the CC didn't match the one on the rewards card?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tractor Supply?

"I'm all out of trout."
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Earlier, in the car

[Fark user image 425x474]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
