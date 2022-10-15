 Skip to content
(Independent)   Fat bear falls asleep under deck of Colorado house, is promptly anesthetized and molested by "well-meaning" humans who in reality just want to get it the f*ck away from the premises   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why you gotta body shame, subby?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I WANT QUIET!!

/one of my fave cartoons evar!
// (burps in bottle)
/// Runs out to hill and lets burp out of bottle
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Poor guy.  Not that I'd have done any different in the end, but if I found a big napping bear under MY deck, I'd have to fight off the urge to insulate the deck so he could nap snugly through the winter.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a boopable snoot. (When it's asleep)
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It could have been worse for the bear. He could have woke up in a bathtub of ice missing a kidney.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TFA: "It took five wildlife officials to drag away this 400lb sleeping bear"

With a video of four wildlife officials dragging it away.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Joke's on them. The bear came for the molestation.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sick of these constant bear attacks! We've got to do something
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Joke's on them. The bear came for the molestation.


Well, he wasn't there for the hunting, was he?

/also, phrasing
 
farbekrieg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Joke's on them. The bear came for from the molestation.


FTFY.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Poor guy.  Not that I'd have done any different in the end, but if I found a big napping bear under MY deck, I'd have to fight off the urge to insulate the deck so he could nap snugly through the winter.


LOL. Me too. Would it really be so bad?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "It took five wildlife officials to drag away this 400lb sleeping bear"

With a video of four wildlife officials dragging it away.


Well someone had to record the video.
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "It took five wildlife officials to drag away this 400lb sleeping bear"

With a video of four wildlife officials dragging it away.


Well, one of the officials was the bear.  Bears are officially wild, ya know.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Unsung_Hero: Poor guy.  Not that I'd have done any different in the end, but if I found a big napping bear under MY deck, I'd have to fight off the urge to insulate the deck so he could nap snugly through the winter.

LOL. Me too. Would it really be so bad?


Well... If he wakes up groggy and cranky while you're in your backyard, you're going to have a bad day.

If it was a 3-season cottage without close neighbors, yeah, I'd really consider blocking some additional airflow to help him stay warm and then just GTFO until late spring.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Joke's on them. The bear came for the molestation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now, I'm not saying that the bear was probably a Druid in Wild Shape, but ya never know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
