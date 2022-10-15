 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Remember the good old days? When you'd just call in a bomb scare from the malt shop payphone to dodge an exam but school went on anyway?   (jerseyshoreonline.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happened at Northeastern U regularly in the mid-90's during finals. They still had payphones back then.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wondering if someone is working on desensitizing us with all of the false calls.

Once cops stop responding, then they will really bomb or shoot up a school and maximize their death toll.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: I'm wondering if someone is working on desensitizing us with all of the false calls.

Once cops stop responding, then they will really bomb or shoot up a school and maximize their death toll.


In an actual incident you'll be getting dozens if not hundreds of calls. It will be pretty obvious to tell the difference.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: fnordfocus: I'm wondering if someone is working on desensitizing us with all of the false calls.

Once cops stop responding, then they will really bomb or shoot up a school and maximize their death toll.

In an actual incident you'll be getting dozens if not hundreds of calls. It will be pretty obvious to tell the difference.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Maybe...
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incels from 4chan apparently got too bored of jerking each other off so they found another avenue through which they can get a colossal 3 inch chubby
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Incels from 4chan apparently got too bored of jerking each other off so they found another avenue through which they can get a colossal 3 inch chubby


That sounds like a 4chan-type idea, because they are devoted to causing maximum chaos.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no threat to the public.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised one of these cops responding hasn't gone trigger happy and taken out a student or teacher
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm surprised one of these cops responding hasn't gone trigger happy and taken out a student or teacher


Getting close.

 A five second video posted online by a student appeared to show a Barnegat Police Officer with his gun drawn while kids were in a classroom. At this time, no comment was made regarding this incident.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Calling in prank calls beats what a kid did in my school namely set fire to the orchestra and band room.  Got evacuated and froze my butt off for 2 hours before they let us back into the gym
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Swatting is kid stuff George. I had my maths teacher hauled away by cult deprogrammers.

We spent the rest of the summer watching anime.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Calling in prank calls beats what a kid did in my school namely set fire to the orchestra and band room.  Got evacuated and froze my butt off for 2 hours before they let us back into the gym


So... a music lover?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: fnordfocus: I'm wondering if someone is working on desensitizing us with all of the false calls.

Once cops stop responding, then they will really bomb or shoot up a school and maximize their death toll.

In an actual incident you'll be getting dozens if not hundreds of calls. It will be pretty obvious to tell the difference.


You'll get hundreds of calls after the shooting starts. You might get one call about someone walking towards the school with a gun or a student saying they overheard someone psyching themselves up in the bathroom.

Responding to those calls can save more lives than responding after the shooting starts.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeepers, I couldn't go to the malt shop this afternoon because I spent all my allowance on candy bars and records.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Jeepers, I couldn't go to the malt shop this afternoon because I spent all my allowance on candy bars and records.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Well now, little Dune, there are plenty of other ways a young man can make money in a hurry these days...

Have you heard of AmWay?
 
