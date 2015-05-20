 Skip to content
(Metro)   The latest thing you're doing wrong? Making to-do lists   (metro.co.uk)
    PSA, Time management, Procrastination, Thing, List, to-do list, Lists, random jumble of work, personal tasks  
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's wrong with an oil-on-canvas to-do list?
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Choosing some fun stationery can help too."

This will definitely help solve my procrastination problem.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*adds "stop making to-do lists* to my to-do list*
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it just "Read thus book & do what he says"?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, didn't we just have an article about a teacher who got busted for making a to-do list?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i made a huge to do list the other day. Planned out my whole fall and early winter for work. I went to transfer it to my computer's calendar, but decided to tidy up first. I took my farking list and threw it in the garbage, and then dumped a pile of greasy and solvent soaked rags on top. The list was ruined.

now I have no idea what to do. I have shiat today and tomorrow, but I don't know when and I'm not calling my bosses to say I forgot. So I'm spending the entire day in an empty office hoping that is where I was supposed to be when whatever I'm supposed to do happens.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It appears that I've subbed out to-do lists to Mrs. Henry.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Too many lists can make you feel overwhelmed. Everything in moderation, including lists
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF do you have against hieroglyphics ?!?!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Choosing some fun stationery can help too."

This will definitely help solve my procrastination problem.


Not today.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've also found that putting super easy tasks on your list just so you can cross them off later is beneficial

For farkers, make sure you pencil in "vigorous fapping" so you can cross it off at night and feel accomplished
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: i made a huge to do list the other day. Planned out my whole fall and early winter for work. I went to transfer it to my computer's calendar, but decided to tidy up first. I took my farking list and threw it in the garbage, and then dumped a pile of greasy and solvent soaked rags on top. The list was ruined.

now I have no idea what to do. I have shiat today and tomorrow, but I don't know when and I'm not calling my bosses to say I forgot. So I'm spending the entire day in an empty office hoping that is where I was supposed to be when whatever I'm supposed to do happens.


Ever heard of day drinking?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pen and paper or app - what's the best to-do list format?

Start by finding a format that works for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never trust anyone who:

1. Makes To-Do Lists
2. Eschews condiments
3. Enjoys Jimmy Buffett
 
Gough
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For many years, I was frustrated that  everything on Ms. Gough's list was crossed off by the end of the day, while I'd be lucky to be batting .500. I think we'd been married for 30+ years when I discovered her secret: she doesn't put it on her list until she's done it.  It's not so much a "To-do " list as it is a "have-done" list.

Some people are very fastidious about their lists, and then there was a late friend who numbered the items on his list.  You may be thinking, "Big deal, I number the items on my list." He started making his lists in Jr. High School...and kept the sequence going into his '80s.  Today's list:  #157, 378 go to bank.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rather than writing a linear list, Barnaby Lashbrooke, CEO of virtual assistant agency, Time etc, uses the Eisenhower Matrix, a method that in involves plotting tasks on a four-square grid.

TC;CL: Too complicated.  Can't list.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Pen and paper or app - what's the best to-do list format?

Start by finding a format that works for you.

[Fark user image 385x511]


Please tell me that is a real person.

/once worked with a person whose last name was America
//"My husband is a Marine"
///oh yeah? what rank?
////Captain
 
Kiz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My own preference at work was to write down the task, when it was due, whether it was urgent (defined as whether someone would be upset if I didn't get to it), whether it was scary (to remind me not to skip it just because it would make me nervous) and how long I estimated it would take.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The latest thing you're doing wrong? Making to-do lists

Because getting things done takes precious time away from doom-scrolling.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
<sigh>

#20. Rewrite List
#21. Feel bad for rewriting list based on salon.com-level blog post
#22. Return to old format
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's the point of lists if we're going to own nothing and enjoy it anyways.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Valter: Please tell me that is a real person.


OK. That is a real person. I don't know his real name, though.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: WTF do you have against hieroglyphics ?!?!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jennifer Aniston
Shirley Manson
And my wife, Morgan Fairchild

/if I am going to be wrong
//might as well go for broke
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: i made a huge to do list the other day. Planned out my whole fall and early winter for work. I went to transfer it to my computer's calendar, but decided to tidy up first. I took my farking list and threw it in the garbage, and then dumped a pile of greasy and solvent soaked rags on top. The list was ruined.

now I have no idea what to do. I have shiat today and tomorrow, but I don't know when and I'm not calling my bosses to say I forgot. So I'm spending the entire day in an empty office hoping that is where I was supposed to be when whatever I'm supposed to do happens.


Whatever you were supposed to be doing has been replaced by that support stuff you were supposed to know about (supposedly.)  We're supposed to find out how it worked out on Monday, supposing you come in

/por supuesto it'll be your fault no matter what - 'cause that's how it's supposed to work
//I mean I suppose...
///but we can hardly base all this on supposition!
////well shiat now what?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is almost always a better way to do something.  There is almost never a clear, concise, and correct article telling you the One True Way to do it.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Wait, didn't we just have an article about a teacher who got busted for making a to-do list?


Different from the "to-do list" most teachers who make it to Fark make

/also quit farking linking to Metro
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids in The Hall - Things to do
Youtube 8MFbYffT-ho
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll create categories, and tasks for the categories.  Sample categories:

Bedroom
Bathroom
Vacuuming
Dead hookers
 
