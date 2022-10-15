 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Phoenix pediatrician issues dire warning to parents that consuming too much TikTok may give their children indigestion (with a bonus fentanyl non-sequitur for extra scariness)   (azfamily.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
So..... you're saying people who don't ever eat spicy food are doing this?
😆
Die. Then.  shiat.

This is the equivalent of people who never drink, taking a slug of EverClear.  Jfc
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they swallowing their cell phones?!
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Don't much matter what you're used to, people are using psycho-hot peppers and concentrated for this - it's way past an overload of capsaicin for anyone at all.  Some people enjoy that, but most are just gonna feel like shiat.  IF you do that, and then you avoid drinking anything at all for long periods?  Then yeah he's not wrong about "That's gonna suck."  It is.  Now how many people are actually doing it like that to the point they have real problems?  Not a ton - he's absolutely trying to abuse "What those kids are into!" to drum up business.  But it's not complete horseshiat, unlike the Fentanyl thing which is just straightup fearmongering bullshiat icing the cake

/your average jalapeno comes in at like 5000 scovilles
//super-doom Thai chiles come in about like 75,000 scovilles
///the shiat the chips are made with rolls in at *2,000,000* scovilles
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cowards
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It really makes me wonder what it is you have to do or say to actually lose your professional license.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The last chip not last year the year before, I used the chip to spicy my soup.

I have a bottle of ghost pepper hot sauce.  And it's from Big Lots. It's surprising hot as hell. Mmmmmm.

I did this mall challenge where they give this one that is super hot. Best way to describe it : pure regret.  You literally feel like you farked up awfully.

But it got me a free scoop ice cream from the same mall.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Phoenix, the only town in which my child's Trick or Treat bag contained a brand new wine corkscrew with bonus cigar cutter.

/clearly a shiatty prank, it broke the first time my boy tried to use it
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ieerto: [i.imgflip.com image 489x229]


Yes, the children argued masks didn't work. Not the adults, consistently the *actual* problem.
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dire?

"Don't do dumb things" ought to be something parents automatically teach their children.

I wish this junk had existed when I was a kid. I would have done it.

Of course the adult inside of me is like this lady:

https://twitter.com/madmeyers/status/909297943458582528

/sometimes i am surprised that i am alive
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thing is some of those chips it's diluted as hell, and some of those chips it's not.  And which one you get makes one hell of a difference
 
camarugala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Much one and perfectly okay with children taking themselves out. Thinning the herd and all that.
 
