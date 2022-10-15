 Skip to content
(Guardian)   56 dating red flags that should send you running. Come for the water, stay for the onions   (theguardian.com) divider line
    dating red flags, first date  
posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM



koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrives lateEven seconds late is bad.

No, being seconds late isn't bad. Humans aren't this obsessed with time; sociopaths and/or OCD people are, and conversely, you should just always arrive a few seconds late to avoid that farking nightmare.

Has resting disappointed face

Yet again, selecting for sociopaths.

Orders water

Well, I farking sprinted to get here with t-minus 5 milliseconds to farking spare, and if you don't want me to have a disappointed expression on my face, then fark you I'm ordering water.

Pours your wineWhether they're topping you up too often, or holding off when your glass is empty

At this point, fark it, I'm just getting vodka. Order and consume your own shiat.  Let me guess, somewhere down the list is Orders liquor out of frustration?

*Throws article away*
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that explains my social life. As a human, I am undatable.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wiping my dick on the curtains after sex still okay, right?
 
usahole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Wiping my dick on the curtains after sex still okay, right?


Only if they match the carpet

/IYKWIM
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this sounds like a problem for other people. i just drink at home. alone. fark society
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No onions? Not even in ring form? Geez next they'll tell us not to take a first date to Arby's
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Well, that explains my social life. As a human, I am undatable.


I came here to post more or less the same thing.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I never intend to date again, so this article really speaks to me.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Has stubby seen my face?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Refuses to stay silent even when you hold a knife to their throat" weirdly absent.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Wiping my dick on the curtains after sex still okay, right?


As long as you also discreetly wipe your taint and butthole with a pillow beforehand, you're good.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i am getting the feeling that most men are over this. we don't need the problems that come with dealing with....them
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only red flag someone would need is that they reference basing their flags off of that drivel.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFByline: "Justin Myers (also known as The Guyliner)" sounds very difficult to please. He's written three novels and thinks we should therefore all shut up and do what he says. Maybe, if he were a whale biologist.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a weird list. Is dating this prescriptive now or is this author a dipsh*t?
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Asks loads of questions but never answers any
Is not very curious about you

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: What a weird list. Is dating this prescriptive now or is this author a dipsh*t?


Yes
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ask you to go Dutch, has a BOGO coupon.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I get the sense that author Justin Myers does not do well in the dating world.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
57  Has a fark account
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

On the first one, there's also the unmentioned duh-obvious "give them some farking leeway if they're coming from more than 30 minutes away."

/Oh, and a lot of dating sites like to match you with people kinda far away because they know it won't last and you'll be coming back to their site.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'I'm not like other guys'
You are, in fact, just like other guys, because all guys say this.

M'ok.

do.lolwot.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Doing "The Robot" for the entire date not on the list. Phew.
Ah still gots ma moves.
 
