(Some Guy)   At Harvard, the environmental peasants are revolting. The elitists on the water want none of this   (guudtimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Public library, Public relations, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Charles River, Massachusetts, Public, Boathouse  
598 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 12:20 PM (49 minutes ago)



18 Comments
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's crew season!
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Property rights mean nothing these days.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snort: Property rights mean nothing these days.


Try not paying taxes. Also, quit complaining.
 
danvon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Harvard, meanwhile, wants to keep its private dock on the Charles, and is offering to fund a public dock elsewhere along the river in return."

In other words, "Separate, but equal."
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well if the townies weren't thieving scum, we could all have nice things.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stone Cutters, not Cutters.
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: Well if the townies weren't thieving scum, we could all have nice things.


The rich steal more than the poor could ever dream of stealing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh for pete sake. Look I'm all for dunking on Harvard but the crew boathouses are like maybe 150 feet of waterline length each along something that's basically 10 miles long on each side (so 20 miles total) of public park along the Charles River.  Harvard has two boathouses (1 for men 1 for women, formerly Radcliff College's), but other schools have them too (one each) Northeastern, Boston University, and MIT, plus two private rowing clubs and a non-profit called Community Rowing, Inc. Incidentally, Community Rowing's boathouse is brand new and makes Harvard's look like a dump.

That said, it's valid to want more public facilities like permanent bathrooms and drinking fountains, which get pretty nonexistent when you get away from the downtown portion of the river.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: Fano: Well if the townies weren't thieving scum, we could all have nice things.

The rich steal more than the poor could ever dream of stealing.


But the poors are racist Bostonians.  I know because Michael Che tells me so.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Fano: Well if the townies weren't thieving scum, we could all have nice things.

The rich steal more than the poor could ever dream of stealing.


That's because they know what it's like to have nice things. You can't dream of much from the bottom of a well.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
scontent.ftpa1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: austerity101: Fano: Well if the townies weren't thieving scum, we could all have nice things.

The rich steal more than the poor could ever dream of stealing.

That's because they know what it's like to have nice things. You can't dream of much from the bottom of a well.


I legitimately can't tell if you're being sarcastic or you're just a piece of sh*t. So, bravo, I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snort: Property rights mean nothing these days.


Should they?
As far as I'm concerned we're standing on stolen property.  So, fark Harvard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Oh for pete sake. Look I'm all for dunking on Harvard but the crew boathouses are like maybe 150 feet of waterline length each along something that's basically 10 miles long on each side (so 20 miles total) of public park along the Charles River.  Harvard has two boathouses (1 for men 1 for women, formerly Radcliff College's), but other schools have them too (one each) Northeastern, Boston University, and MIT, plus two private rowing clubs and a non-profit called Community Rowing, Inc. Incidentally, Community Rowing's boathouse is brand new and makes Harvard's look like a dump.

That said, it's valid to want more public facilities like permanent bathrooms and drinking fountains, which get pretty nonexistent when you get away from the downtown portion of the river.


Considering community college let's people who aren't students use the computers, I'm not seeing an issue.
WTF
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
public access to waterways should be considered a right. but then, america.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: public access to waterways should be considered a right. but then, america.


America hasn't met the thing they can't prevent poor people from accessing.
 
