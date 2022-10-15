 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Post your guess then click the thread   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1432 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My guess was no less stupid than who is actually there.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cable repair man?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
too easy

i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ulysses S. Grant.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course it's Lou Bega.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bekaye: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


Never Gonna Give You Up was released in 1987.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gates or Jobs?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michael Jackson
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kurt Cobain
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: [Fark user image image 850x649]


This was my guess. Great minds think alike!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: [Fark user image image 487x176]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spice Girls?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never, in a thousand years would I have guessed that. May as well have been Beanie Babies or Pogs.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with Twice Impeached Ex-President Sniveling Asshole.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me. I lost my virginity in 1996 and it was epic.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cobain
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Cobain


Drat!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Steve Jobs
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Megan Markle butt
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I'm a bit disappointed with the results.
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Cobain


That would be an appropriate one. But since this is on Fark, there's not a chance in Hell it's him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why can't this ever happen to the Property Brothers?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

morg: Megan Markle butt
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 768x1152]
I'm a bit disappointed with the results.


She really does have pointy knees.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the hell is that?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guessed TFG, but I would never ever have guessed the actual answer. That character/entity/person absolutely went into the memory hole of "who cares" even at the time.

/also the nineties are kind of a blur, lots of partying
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow ... that result is certainly surprising.

Is the theme of the book legal troubles of the 90s?

A POTUS who went to impeachment trial, a noted sex criminal, and a murderer.

Weird.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What the hell is that?


A sex criminal.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow - the reality is so much less memorable than all the guesses so far.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wallace Shawn.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Dustin_00: [Fark user image image 487x176]

[Fark user image image 425x491]


Well, he's managed to stay sober longer than any time in his adult life.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 90's were a weird time.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have no recollection of Antz existing and I certainly never saw it.  After looking it up I do not regret my decision to ignore Antz.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What the hell is that?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.