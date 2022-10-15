 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 234 of WW3: Putin calls for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian grain to be closed if they are used for "acts of terror". He also said there was "no need" for talks with the US president, Joe Biden. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Advance to the rear!
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnryan51: Advance to the rear!


Yes sir?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mykhaïlo Golub
@golub
Meet Igor Kurganov a Russian poker player, a close friend of 
@elonmusk, and also his KGB handler. So, now you know where Elon takes his ideas regarding Ukraine
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Francis Scarr
@francis_scarr

Last night the body of Russian military draft officer Roman Malyk was found hanging on a fence in the town of Partizansk (near Vladivostok)
It reportedly showed signs of suicide, but "local residents doubt that he could have killed himself"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnryan51: Advance to the rear!


buy me dinner first
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
49s
An explosion occurred in a coal mine in northern #Turkey. It is already known about 40 dead, 11 injured.
A total of 115 people were in the mine at the time of the explosion.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UkraineWorld
@ukraine_world
·
1m
Asked about the potential liberation of Kherson, the head of the press service of the 63rd brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces bit a watermelon - one of the region's symbols 🍉🙃
"We cannot comment on Kherson yet, wait for further information from the General Staff."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Aerial scouts with "Stork-100" found and destroyed russian equipment of the occupiers in the Kherson direction - the gunners destroyed it with one powerful blow

kaboom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Татьяна Кагитина
@tatyanaodesssa
·
Oct 7
Thanks to Irish Foil Arms and Hog :))it's very funny, specially the way they imitated accent!)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning. Is it going to be a cold winter? Let's start with a story that just feels good

Ukrainian border guards built a real oven in one of the dugouts

" Despite the daily shelling and heavy workload, our defenders arrange a proper life for themselves. We are radically different from the occupiers. We respect ourselves. We do not lose our humanity. Let's defend our home, our land. And that's why they are invincible ," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a telegram.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosions on gas pipelines Measuring stations in Sweden and Denmark registered strong underwater explosions on the Russian gas pipelines "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2". And the authorities of Sweden and Denmark discovered a gas leak in the Baltic Sea. "You can clearly see how the waves... In Germany, they were worried about the security of their critical infrastructure

Against the background of sabotage on the Russian-German gas pipeline in the sea and on the railway infrastructure of Germany itself, the German authorities plan to strengthen measures to protect critical infrastructure.

" Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine means a turning point in internal security as well. We are preparing for it. The protection of our critical infrastructure has the highest priority ," said the Minister of the Interior of Germany, Nancy Feser, in an interview with the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden announced the allocation of $725 million in military aid to Ukraine. The Pentagon website states that this aid package will include: additional ammunition for highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS); 23 thousand 155-mm artillery shells;... 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Joe Biden for "a wonderful gift for the Day of Defenders"

" I am sincerely grateful to Joe Biden and the American people for another security aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $725 million. We will receive, in particular, much-needed ammunition for HIMARS and artillery. the Russian aggressor will be defeated, Ukraine will be free! ", the President of Ukraine wrote on Twitter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin says there's no need for talks with Biden because he knows he's not going to get any.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this translated quite right. You can get the idea.
.
.
Russia is running out of critically important electronics for the military-industrial complex, the USA is running out

Due to international sanctions, Russia cannot gain access to advanced technologies and Western financial systems. This hampers the ability of the Russian defense industry to produce weapons, as well as to replace those that were destroyed during the war.

" Russia is running out of critical microelectronics for its military-industrial complex, and Russian officials are worried that they are running out of foreign components. Two of the largest domestic microelectronics manufacturers had to temporarily stop production due to a lack of foreign technology ," US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Good morning. Is it going to be a cold winter? Let's start with a story that just feels good

Ukrainian border guards built a real oven in one of the dugouts

" Despite the daily shelling and heavy workload, our defenders arrange a proper life for themselves. We are radically different from the occupiers. We respect ourselves. We do not lose our humanity. Let's defend our home, our land. And that's why they are invincible ," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a telegram.[Fark user image 600x599]


Oh, wow.  After the war someone's going to turn that dugout into the hipsteriest restaurant that ever did hipster.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be noisy again today in the Kyiv region: sappers are working

On October 15, planned works on demining and disposal of explosive objects will be carried out in the communities of Buchanskyi, Vyshhorodskyi and Brovarskyi districts. Because of this, the sounds of explosions may be heard in the region, reports Kyiv OVA.

Residents are urged to remain calm, follow safety rules and trust only official sources of information.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We see you!
.
.
In Mariupol, the movement of a column of enemy equipment was recorded

" Column machinery for yesterday. They did not teach until they were completely tracked. The equipment came from Novoazovsk and through the city to Rozhivka. According to our information, forces are currently gathering in Rozivka and its surrounding villages. There is a large crowd in Solodkovodny, they have settled there in the school and are trying to put the equipment closer to the houses. Mostly Kadirov residents, however, there were many Mobiks , "said Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, our anti-aircraft defense shot down 6 drones and 1 attack helicopter of the Russians

In the south of the country, anti-aircraft missile units of the "South" air command shot down a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone and a Russian attack helicopter, the type of which is being specified.

In the eastern direction, the forces and means of the "East" air command destroyed 5 more Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Good morning. Is it going to be a cold winter? Let's start with a story that just feels good

Ukrainian border guards built a real oven in one of the dugouts

" Despite the daily shelling and heavy workload, our defenders arrange a proper life for themselves. We are radically different from the occupiers. We respect ourselves. We do not lose our humanity. Let's defend our home, our land. And that's why they are invincible ," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a telegram.[Fark user image image 600x599]


i look forward to the upcoming recipe book.

and YouTube channel.. brick ovens are like crack for the algorithm.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life during wartime...

.
.
, Kyiv and the Kyiv region are asking to minimize electricity consumption

"After the insidious shelling of an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, we have serious consequences, but they can be minimized. All that is necessary is to approach electricity consumption as rationally as possible today. Residents of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, please limit the use of electricity as much as possible today from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.," - Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certain people are talking? Discussions behind closed doors?
.
.
Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In occupied Melitopol again "cotton" in the city thundered powerful explosions. We find out the enemy's losses, " said Mayor Ivan Fedorov. "Cotton" visiting the invaders

Last night, explosions occurred near the airfield: 4 powerful explosions followed by detonation.

According to preliminary data, there is an enemy military base there. After a series of explosions, the Russians took out the liquidated equipment.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia Might GIVE UP Kherson in Exchange for CEASEFIRE. Putin BEGS to PAUSE / 10.14 Russia Ukraine
Youtube 0ubWAHPxA5Q
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Francis Scarr
@francis_scarr

Last night the body of Russian military draft officer Roman Malyk was found hanging on a fence in the town of Partizansk (near Vladivostok)
It reportedly showed signs of suicide, but "local residents doubt that he could have killed himself"


That's different. Probably no tall buildings in town.
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Francis Scarr
@francis_scarr

Last night the body of Russian military draft officer Roman Malyk was found hanging on a fence in the town of Partizansk (near Vladivostok)
It reportedly showed signs of suicide, but "local residents doubt that he could have killed himself"


Actual partisans in Partizansk, film at 11 hours ahead of Moscow time.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.


That.... is not good at all.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fasahd: Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.

That.... is not good at all.


That is like, a ww1 level mortality rate.
 
70Ford
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is a Ukrainian singer I discovered on YouTube.
Found out about her on Ukraine's got Talent, - she yodels, but also sings classical. She's quite good
Anyway, give her a thumbs up, because well, 7 months later she's still alive.
National Anthem of Ukraine
Youtube ZRLT_HZDf84
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Mykhaïlo Golub
@golub
Meet Igor Kurganov a Russian poker player, a close friend of 
@elonmusk, and also his KGB handler. So, now you know where Elon takes his ideas regarding Ukraine


I propose we start referring to that whiny manchild as Elon Moskva.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: [YouTube video: Russia Might GIVE UP Kherson in Exchange for CEASEFIRE. Putin BEGS to PAUSE / 10.14 Russia Ukraine]


That's adorable, he thinks not losing Kherson is an option.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Tracianne: Mykhaïlo Golub
@golub
Meet Igor Kurganov a Russian poker player, a close friend of 
@elonmusk, and also his KGB handler. So, now you know where Elon takes his ideas regarding Ukraine

I propose we start referring to that whiny manchild as Elon Moskva.


I wish they would go into detail how they know is his KGB handler.
 
goodncold
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Smoking GNU: fasahd: Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.

That.... is not good at all.

That is like, a ww1 level mortality rate.


Have they tried using leaches yet?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Tracianne: Mykhaïlo Golub
@golub
Meet Igor Kurganov a Russian poker player, a close friend of 
@elonmusk, and also his KGB handler. So, now you know where Elon takes his ideas regarding Ukraine

I propose we start referring to that whiny manchild as Elon Moskva.


I have the inkling to call him New Reek.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Smoking GNU: fasahd: Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.

That.... is not good at all.

That is like, a ww1 level mortality rate.


That's going to torch the whole medical capacity for a long time due to burn out and PTSD. Seeing that many young patients die, even if they are enemy invaders, isn't good for anyone's mental health.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this early start a new Saturday thing?

(I was expecting to post late today)
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ubWAHPxA5Q]


They might "give it up" while kidnapping all the children still living there.  No thanks, Puta.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Smoking GNU: fasahd: Hospitals in the occupied territories are overflowing with Russian military personnel - General Staff

According to the General Staff, a large number of wounded people are admitted to medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. In the city of Tokmak, civilians are not accepted in hospitals due to the workload of doctors and the lack of beds.
The military command refuses to evacuate the seriously wounded to the territory of Russia, and since the quality of medical services is extremely low, the mortality rate among them reaches more than 50%.

That.... is not good at all.

That is like, a ww1 level mortality rate.


Seems it's even worse than that.

"The mortality rate ranged between 6% and 30%, with the highest in the armies of Serbia, Montenegro and the Turkish Empire, mainly due to large epidemics of cholera, typhoid and smallpox, against which the armies of other countries vaccinated their troops."

Tried making a clickable link, but fark no likey. so:
http://www.100letprve.si/en/world_war_1/casualties/index.html#:~:text=The%20mortality%20rate%20ranged%20between,other%20countries%20vaccinated%20their%20troops.

Not entirely sure about that link, my google-fu must be weak because that's the only link i could find detailing those kinds of numbers.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Russian Missile Forces did not accidentally attack and destroy the "Luch" thermal power station in the Russian city of Belgorod. There is no fire at the Thermal Plant, except for the fire that is expected to be there, because it's a thermal plant. The fire department is not on site any more than it would be otherwise in the case of normal, perfectly expected fire caused by things other than missile accidents, of which there are many things which can cause fire and thermal . . . stuff. *whoosh and explosion in background* There will be no further questions answered on this topic.

* Contrary to some reports, the official marching song of the 18th Mechanized Artillery Battalion actually is 'Let It Go' from the Disney animated movie Frozen which does in fact speak to . . . one moment . . . *touches earpiece* Uh. Wait. I'm being told that the 18th Mechanized Artillery Battalion has been completely eradicated in friendly fire incidents by elements of all nearby army units. Well, at least nothing of value was lost. Moving on.

* Recent developments in anti-tank munition defenses on unarmored vehicles have culminated in the Kontakt-1 defended Tactical Van, an unarmored troop transport vehicle which combines the best of Russian military development technology with an eye towards economic responsibility. By design, any kind of hostile action anywhere near this vehicle will simply kill everyone inside of it, preventing any expensive troop hospitalizations or the need for costly prosthetics for survivors. It is also hoped that the resulting explosion from even the most minor kind of gunfire might bewilder or otherwise discomfit any attacking Ukrainian forces.

* The Fourteenth annual Gopnik Games, set to take place in the coming weeks, have begun preparations for this year's opening ceremonies. As some Western audiences may be unfamiliar with these sporting events, a Very Special Episode of the delightful children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat has been commissioned to highlight the glorious history of this sporting spectacle which rivals the Western 'Olympics' yet without any artificial restraints which might hold back the athletic prowess of the competitors, and will feature the lovable rascal Jon injecting horse steroids and suplexing a train.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fasahd: Good morning. Is it going to be a cold winter? Let's start with a story that just feels good

Ukrainian border guards built a real oven in one of the dugouts

" Despite the daily shelling and heavy workload, our defenders arrange a proper life for themselves. We are radically different from the occupiers. We respect ourselves. We do not lose our humanity. Let's defend our home, our land. And that's why they are invincible ," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a telegram.[Fark user image image 600x599]


Didn't Caesar say that an army advances on its stomach?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Smoking GNU: [YouTube video: Russia Might GIVE UP Kherson in Exchange for CEASEFIRE. Putin BEGS to PAUSE / 10.14 Russia Ukraine]

That's adorable, he thinks not losing Kherson is an option.


"Can you not kill us while we get 300,000 troops trained up and build more weapons and ammunition?" Dude, that's not how this works.
I shudder to think what will happen in the winter. With Canada providing Ukraine with 500,000 winter military outfits (we know how to make them here), and Russians forced to buy their own sleeping bags? The frostbite will probably kill most of the troops Russia has left.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: The Madd Mann: Smoking GNU: [YouTube video: Russia Might GIVE UP Kherson in Exchange for CEASEFIRE. Putin BEGS to PAUSE / 10.14 Russia Ukraine]

That's adorable, he thinks not losing Kherson is an option.

"Can you not kill us while we get 300,000 troops trained up and build more weapons and ammunition?" Dude, that's not how this works.
I shudder to think what will happen in the winter. With Canada providing Ukraine with 500,000 winter military outfits (we know how to make them here), and Russians forced to buy their own sleeping bags? The frostbite will probably kill most of the troops Russia has left.


Nah, you don't usually die of frostbite too quickly.

Exposure, on the other hand...
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flab: fasahd: Good morning. Is it going to be a cold winter? Let's start with a story that just feels good

Ukrainian border guards built a real oven in one of the dugouts

" Despite the daily shelling and heavy workload, our defenders arrange a proper life for themselves. We are radically different from the occupiers. We respect ourselves. We do not lose our humanity. Let's defend our home, our land. And that's why they are invincible ," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a telegram.[Fark user image image 600x599]

Didn't Caesar say that an army advances on its stomach?


Nah, Napoleon said that while eating a Caesar salad.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: UkraineWorld
@ukraine_world
·
1m
Asked about the potential liberation of Kherson, the head of the press service of the 63rd brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces bit a watermelon - one of the region's symbols 🍉🙃
"We cannot comment on Kherson yet, wait for further information from the General Staff."


"Let them meet static."
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We interrupt this war thread to bring you a morning doggo pic. Courtesy of my sister.

(And yes, this is the view out of her kitchen window... I'm so jelly!)
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Absolutely. Hilarious.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More Deep Thoughts, with Volodymry Zelenskyy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
