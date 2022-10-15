 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Hunter used doughnuts as bait to attract bears, should have known that Clancy Wiggum would be attracted instead   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Hunting, New York hunter, state land, Bear, black bears, kind of bait, new release, tree stumps  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 8:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought he used laptops?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought he used laptops?


Beat me to it by 3 minutes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: NewportBarGuy: I thought he used laptops?

Beat me to it by 3 minutes!
[Fark user image 311x163]


I'm at least an hour late.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have used Picnic Baskets.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably attracted more cops, than bears.

Cops can smell donuts a mile away.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the suspect hatless?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Probably attracted more cops, than bears.

Cops can smell donuts a mile away.


Beat me by 4 minutes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go away, baitin
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very easy way to attract bears. It's worked for me many times.  I just show up to the locker room at the YMCA with a box from Dunkin, and within 15 minutes, I've attracted 2 or 3 of them.  5 on a good day.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: This is a very easy way to attract bears. It's worked for me many times.  I just show up to the locker room at the YMCA with a box from Dunkin, and within 15 minutes, I've attracted 2 or 3 of them.  5 on a good day.


Oh that's you?
 
monty666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: MythDragon: This is a very easy way to attract bears. It's worked for me many times.  I just show up to the locker room at the YMCA with a box from Dunkin, and within 15 minutes, I've attracted 2 or 3 of them.  5 on a good day.

Oh that's you?


They like to sit on his lap.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Probably attracted more cops, than bears.

Cops can smell donuts a mile away.

Beat me by 4 minutes.


The cops I know are on to that meme.  Have you ever  tried to run carrying fifty pounds of gear?  You can't give donuts aways to even security cops.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

monty666: king of vegas: MythDragon: This is a very easy way to attract bears. It's worked for me many times.  I just show up to the locker room at the YMCA with a box from Dunkin, and within 15 minutes, I've attracted 2 or 3 of them.  5 on a good day.

Oh that's you?

They like to sit on his lap.


NTTAWWT.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now watch maniacs go all St. Crispin at Dunkin'.

/"Non Nobis Domine, mazzafackas"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: king of vegas: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Probably attracted more cops, than bears.

Cops can smell donuts a mile away.

Beat me by 4 minutes.

The cops I know are on to that meme.  Have you ever  tried to run carrying fifty pounds of gear?  You can't give donuts aways to even security cops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: king of vegas: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Probably attracted more cops, than bears.

Cops can smell donuts a mile away.

Beat me by 4 minutes.

The cops I know are on to that meme.  Have you ever  tried to run....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.