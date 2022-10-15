 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Bad news.Your school has lead contamination. Fark: Radioactive lead. UltraFark: It's been there since the 1940's   (ksdk.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Radiation in a Nutshell
Youtube zMuYohlRlfY
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be better, or worse if it was recently installed?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lead being a product of uranium decay, this is not a surprise.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pb-210 has a half life of 22 years, approximately.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake news. Lead *stops* radiation. It doesn't make it!

/I am a scyintist.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that's why it got all those glowing reviews.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, is there a higher incidence of cancers among the former alumni and staff?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Would it be better, or worse if it was recently installed?


Which is better or worse: finding out your significant other was cheating on you, or finding out they've been cheating on you for decades?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good now I have natural immunity!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fake news. Lead *stops* radiation. It doesn't make it!

/I am a scyintist.


From the SyFy Channel?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This school has been the source for all our superhero's for the past 80 years.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The school that my grandmother my mother myself my children and grandchildren all attended was built in 1928. Rural school k-9. I removed my grandchildren from it after 2 years when I became a employee of the school system it operates under. I went into the school to do some maintenance for the my first time and discovered that most of the old pipes for the steam based heat was still in place. Covered in asbestos. The floor tile in the original portion of the school...at least half of it...had asbestos in it. Mold everywhere. My grandson and granddaughter had issues with breathing and sinus the whole time they went there. Amazingly we figured it out once they transferred to another nearby school that was new...not one issue. So I did some digging and found mold was a severe issue there. I talked to teachers who told me that after summer break theyd come in and have to clean mold off everything before the new school year. I approached the BOE with my concerns. Only to be told "we dont have the money to build a new school. We have looked into it in the past. But it would be close to 20 million to replace it.We just cant do it financially" But two years later they build indoor practice facilities for football at each high school. Indoor 30 yard football fields with a exercise center that makes Planet Fitness look like someones home workout room. Cost of those? 28 million dollars. All so football players dont get hot or cold or wet. But hey screw the 650 kids and 100 support persons and teachers at that old ass school
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you've been in school since the 1940's, you should just admit you're never going to graduate and find work as a bellboy somewhere.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They found plutonium at my elementary school. The local lab was digging big holes and needed to get rid of lots of dirt. They were giving it away for free so people all over town were taking it. Im guessing the landscapers were using it.

So far I only have two eyes.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Huntceet: So, is there a higher incidence of cancers among the former alumni and staff?


Pb 210 undergoes beta decay to Bismuth 210 (half-life of 22 years).  Bi 210 undergoes beta decay to Polonium 210 (half-life of 5 days).  Po 210 undergoes alpha decay to Pb 206 (half-life of 138 days).

So, a given amount of Pb 210 in 1942 has undergone 4 decays, so only 1/8th the original amount remains.  The decay product form Pb 206 in a relatively short period.

The major concern would be airborne particles, as Po 210 undergoing alpha decay in the lungs or intestinal tract might cause a tumor, but it would take a LOT of particles floating around.  Beta radiation isn't that much of a concern.

A high incidence of specific cancers among former faculty and students might have been the impetus to check the school, since that would have been the most common factor.  However, thinking back to your own school days, how much time did you spend in the cafeteria, library, or boiler room?  Cafeteria workers and maintenance personnel should show a higher incidence than the kids.

Finally, let's just ignore the fact that coal-fired power plants put out a shiatload of radiation via the smokestack.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Radioactive lead powers my flying deLorean.  DeSantis wanted to borrow it to fly his guests to the Big Apple, but they all wouldn't fit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: The school that my grandmother my mother myself my children and grandchildren all attended was built in 1928. Rural school k-9. I removed my grandchildren from it after 2 years when I became a employee of the school system it operates under. I went into the school to do some maintenance for the my first time and discovered that most of the old pipes for the steam based heat was still in place. Covered in asbestos. The floor tile in the original portion of the school...at least half of it...had asbestos in it. Mold everywhere. My grandson and granddaughter had issues with breathing and sinus the whole time they went there. Amazingly we figured it out once they transferred to another nearby school that was new...not one issue. So I did some digging and found mold was a severe issue there. I talked to teachers who told me that after summer break theyd come in and have to clean mold off everything before the new school year. I approached the BOE with my concerns. Only to be told "we dont have the money to build a new school. We have looked into it in the past. But it would be close to 20 million to replace it.We just cant do it financially" But two years later they build indoor practice facilities for football at each high school. Indoor 30 yard football fields with a exercise center that makes Planet Fitness look like someones home workout room. Cost of those? 28 million dollars. All so football players dont get hot or cold or wet. But hey screw the 650 kids and 100 support persons and teachers at that old ass school


Were you honestly surprised by this?

High school football, particularly in small towns, is the bread & circus to distract residents from everything wrong with said community.

Corruption? Toxic schools? Contaminated water? Ain't got no time for that! Friday night lights, baby!
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Mine. Is. In. The. Shop

/Fallout games have ruined me
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the 1970's, I took a bunch of chemistry classes at Mizzou in Columbia, MO.  Those classes and labs were held in Schlundt Hall which, it turns out, was part of nuke research for bombs in the 1940's. Soon after my classes there, someone apparently damn near broke a Geiger Counter when checking the building for radiation. Remediation involved removing/replacing nearly all of the building interior.  Somehow, the original exterior walls remain.  I imagine my personal exposure was a bit over permissible levels during that time of my education.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.wired.co.ukView Full Size

Missouri
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Pb-210 has a half life of 22 years, approximately.


And it's a beta emitter, so it's basically harmless to anyone. A meter of air stops the particles. Unless someone is sleeping on top of lead sheeting, it's not a risk.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

downstairs: [YouTube video: Radiation in a Nutshell]


I really enjoy Bluejays content.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This school has been the source for all our superhero's for the past 80 years.


"Is my kid strong? Listen bud, he's got radioactive blood...."
 
