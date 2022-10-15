 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 911: "Autumnal"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Autumnal

Description: Show us autumnal scenes that capture the season.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Hanover, Mass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Quincy, Mass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Golden-crowned Sparrow in fallen leaves
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A lovely frosty taken two weekends ago, deep in the Alberta Rockies, near the Old Man River headwaters.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Autumn is outdoor portrait season
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Summoning the spirit of the season
Pentax 6x7, Kodacolor II expired 1984 shot in 2021
Model @lil_snik_snak
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pentax K1000, Fuji 400
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bowman Lake, Glacier National Park
Olympus OM-2, Kodak ColorPlus 200
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Many Old Graves"

St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pleasant Autumn Scene"

Near Millerstown, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sign Of Autumn"

Found at Little Buffalo State Park near Newport, Pennsylvania
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIMG8768 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Lincolnton, NC
//fall is just starting, down here
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
2022-10-18_07-22-25 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/fall time at an SEC school
//Auburn campus decorated with toilet paper after a football win
///War Eagle
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Fall Trail Switchback
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Dawn Reflections
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

River Overlook in Fall by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's apple picking time!
Adam's Apple Orchard, CO
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wallace Park, DTC, Denver CO
 
