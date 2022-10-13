 Skip to content
(Politico)   IRS is notifying 9 million low-income people about tax breaks they may not be aware of. Those tyrants, viciously preying on the plutocrats like that   (politico.com) divider line
277 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)



11 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.


This appears to be targeted to people who did make enough to file and paid more than they had to. Seems like a good thing to me.

Your point may be valid but is non sequitur vis a vis TFA.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what the word "tyrant" means. Not even close.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: That's not what the word "tyrant" means. Not even close.


I call my penis "tyrant" because it's small like Putin and terrorizes the world with strongman politics

/wat
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Valter: That's not what the word "tyrant" means. Not even close.

I call my penis "tyrant" because it's small like Putin and terrorizes the world with strongman politics

/wat


You should get one of those big trucks with the aggressive grill work,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.

"LUCKY DUCKY!"


media.boingboing.netView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.


Some of this is payments, not just credits.
 
jmr61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'd just blow those payments on stuff. Leave the money in the Treasury.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.


Certain tax credits are designed to be payments if they go above a filer's liability, or lack thereof.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Low income people generally don't make enough to file. Giving them tax credits against taxes they won't owe is useless.


You still need to file if you have anything withheld & want it back.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Azz: Valter: That's not what the word "tyrant" means. Not even close.

I call my penis "tyrant" because it's small like Putin and terrorizes the world with strongman politics

/wat

You should get one of those big trucks with the aggressive grill work,

[Fark user image 425x254]



Introducing the all-new for '23 RAM: Needledick Edition
 
