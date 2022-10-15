 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Now that the kiddos have survived the Coronavirus pandemic, schools can get back to their normal routine of totally shutting down due to Norovirus outbreaks. Ah, the good old days   (nbcboston.com) divider line
4
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Norovirus infection is horrific. It's the sort of thing that people often say they wouldn't wish upon their worst enemy. Clearly these people don't hate their enemies as much as I hate mine. I often wish iat upon them.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do schools still use desks like these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djZorbof
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do schools still use desks like these?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I don't think they are thin enough to fit in those anymore.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My school uses chair and desk. I feel bad for the kiddos, the seats are so hard.
 
