(Yahoo) Hero Hey Russian conscripts, if you need a tampon for your bullet wound, the Ukrainian woman who just shot you might give you one   (yahoo.com) divider line
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And they all got bigger balls than putin
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: And they all got bigger balls than putin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Donna Sparks of L7 will even throw worn ones at you...

/ Pretend that you're dead!
 
bisi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: And they all got bigger balls than putin


Qft.
I can't imagine anything braver than putting yourself in a front line position where there is a risk of falling into the hands of the orcs as a woman soldier.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey Russian conscripts, if you need a tampon for your bullet wound, the Ukrainian woman who just shot you might give you one

Then again, maybe she won't.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bisi: groppet: And they all got bigger balls than putin

Qft.
I can't imagine anything braver than putting yourself in a front line position where there is a risk of falling into the hands of the orcs as a woman soldier.


It's not like they treat the male soldiers well. Haven't there been stories of torture and castrations?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Leto II approves
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: groppet: And they all got bigger balls than putin

[Fark user image 728x772]


She was a great woman. We should all strive to be so tough.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo:
Donna Sparks of L7 will even throw worn ones at you...

/ Pretend that you're dead!


I never saw L7, I saw hundreds of bands, I missed that one.
I Saw Janes Addiction, Metallica and Red hot Chili pepper both 5 times. Plus Grateful Dead, Jerry Lee Lewis and  Chuck Berry
 
