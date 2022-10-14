 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   While you were distracted by the indoor pool area, subby was busy counting all the pianos   (zillow.com) divider line
43
    More: Spiffy, Square foot, single-story, Original owner, panoramic views, Real estate, Acre, Area, rock fireplace  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Built in 1976

You don't say?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You scrolled past Mt. Cameltoe here to count pianos?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're actually looking to make a move to Escondido. An indoor pool? And this is a really odd configuration of your weight room:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.


Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, 4 organs.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's worthless without a baby grand
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd buy that in a heartbeat and spend the rest of my days in Hugh Hefner attire, smoking cigars and drinking scotch on the patio.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The permanent smell of pool chemicals would get real old real quick, especially in that kitchen.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The permanent smell of pool chemicals would get real old real quick, especially in that kitchen.


Convert it to a saltwater system and no stinky pool.  You get some residual fumes while the salt chlorinator is running but it's nothing like a chemical pool.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a Giant Iguana.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Needs a Giant Iguana.


We all felt like that went without saying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want this place.  But. Only if with everything in the farking pictures. Especially the weights in the bedroom
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Swimming Pool Piano Seben With Master LeviPro
Youtube oVhuvN-Ihew
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).


I was really hoping to spot a harpsichord in there... I still can't believe those predate pianos.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: You scrolled past Mt. Cameltoe here to count pianos?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


I always have trouble finding that vase.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The indoor humidity and chlorine smell probably isn't so fun.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.


It's suspiciously low. Was somebody murdered there, built on Indian graveyard? You gotta wonder.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).


That's enough to build a piano fort, eh?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A piano, a probably crappy spinet, and a digital piano.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I'd buy that in a heartbeat and spend the rest of my days in Hugh Hefner attire, smoking cigars and drinking scotch on the patio.


Same, not bad for 1.6 although I have no idea what housing around there goes for.  That house where I live would be 5m+
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could probably afford to live in that cute little shed they have....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.65M seems low to me.

But I know nothing of Escondido, except that it is in California and a lot warmer than where I live.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: $1.65M seems low to me.

But I know nothing of Escondido, except that it is in California and a lot warmer than where I live.


Yeah, that would get you a 1000sf bungalow on a tiny lot in Vancouver.
 
dronon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of the pianos are rosewood?

The Mystery of the Fake Neddy Seagoons
Youtube vynKncOawSw
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

It's suspiciously low. Was somebody murdered there, built on Indian graveyard? You gotta wonder.


Nah, that's an accurate price.

Escondido is pretty far in-land - 35 minutes from the beach. And it's about 40 minutes from San Diego.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some of my older California relatives have been steadily retiring eastward. They grew up midwest, moved west coast, and are migrating back.

Just saying. Might be the water.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Wanebo: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).

I was really hoping to spot a harpsichord in there... I still can't believe those predate pianos.


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Isn't the thing on the left a harpsichord?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's perfect for the keyboardist/ swimmer. It's Billy Joel meets Esther Williams. It's Liberace meets Johnny Weismueller. It's Beethoven meets Michael Phelps. It's Franz Liszt meets Mark Spitz.
 
Azz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I owned this property I would spend all day in this outhouse just masturbating

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Mikey1969: Wanebo: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).

I was really hoping to spot a harpsichord in there... I still can't believe those predate pianos.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
Isn't the thing on the left a harpsichord?


That's a pretty nice view of the mountains. Until someone builds a condo.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rev.K: $1.65M seems low to me.

But I know nothing of Escondido, except that it is in California and a lot warmer than where I live.


add another million for the updating and repairing all of the issues with that place.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pianeaux. Pianeaux is the plural.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Azz: If I owned this property I would spend all day in this outhouse just masturbating

[Fark user image 425x272]


That's the kids playhouse, you sicko.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think that might be my style.

And I keep listening to '70s music.

I could relax in there.
 
Azz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: Azz: If I owned this property I would spend all day in this outhouse just masturbating

[Fark user image 425x272]

That's the kids playhouse, you sicko.


And? I don't have any kids. I'll turn it into your mother's shrine and masturbate to her
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Rev.K: $1.65M seems low to me.

But I know nothing of Escondido, except that it is in California and a lot warmer than where I live.

Yeah, that would get you a 1000sf bungalow on a tiny lot in Vancouver.


If you're lucky.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: You scrolled past Mt. Cameltoe here to count pianos?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


/Friday night drunk he woke up on the couch and stumbled to the bedroom.

I would have scabbed shins and broken toes st all times.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
burgeoning Escondido.

Escondido is a place that has maximum forward burge.  You want this.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: Mikey1969: Wanebo: Wanebo: I saw 1 piano and 4 musical organs.

The piano looked like it had a plastic veneer on it. Not pretty. But that house is probably a steal in Escondido.

Spotted 2 more actual pianos.

Current count 3 pianos and 3 organs (minus the rocky cameltoe).

I was really hoping to spot a harpsichord in there... I still can't believe those predate pianos.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
Isn't the thing on the left a harpsichord?


Square Grand. , Looks like they have 2 of them along with a upright and a spinet.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.