New ransomware is hitting home PCs, not just corporate sites. Watch what you download, folks
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do I need to delete that pesky System32 folder again?
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do I need to delete that pesky System32 folder again?


Yes, at once.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha, I'm behind 7 backups.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Serious question: If all my important stuff is in the cloud, like Google Drive, would a ransomware attack encrypt that, or would Google keep it safe?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: Serious question: If all my important stuff is in the cloud, like Google Drive, would a ransomware attack encrypt that, or would Google keep it safe?


You would be able to retrieve previous versions of the files.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The website suggests that the user needs to update their computer with an important software update - claiming that they're antivirus or Windows system needs it - and tricks users into downloading a JavaScript file that contains the ransomware payload.

Pro-tip:  If a website is telling you that you need to update windows and/or your security software, it's a trap.  Those notifications come from within Windows itself, not your web browser.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do I need to delete that pesky System32 folder again?


Yes, do the needful.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've backtraced all of you.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: The website suggests that the user needs to update their computer with an important software update - claiming that they're antivirus or Windows system needs it - and tricks users into downloading a JavaScript file that contains the ransomware payload.

Pro-tip:  If a website is telling you that you need to update windows and/or your security software, it's a trap.  Those notifications come from within Windows itself, not your web browser.


Yep - but a website can create a popup that looks rather exactly like a genuine update window from a legit program.  If I'm seeing update cues, I shut down the browser and see if it persists.  If it does, I check the running programs list quickly for browser instances still running.  You'd be surprised how sneaky they've gotten with this shiat.  Make sure no browser of any kind is up when you're allowing updates basically, and check that with task manager, not just the taskbar or whatever
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL if something like that happened to me a) they would get nothing and b) it would likely force me to reinstall wireshark and reupdate my skills.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.


Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"  Not to mention the farked up shiat people have concocted for ad serving, which is often a nightmarish cauldron of spaghettied and interlaced calls stroking each other off in order to get the maximum possible "engagement" out of a page
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My computer modem is infested with ransom rare that I can't get rid of and it is terrible.  Makes my computer constantly run slow, and if I don't pay them money every month, they make my computer unusable.  It is called the AT&T virus.  Don't let anyone you know download it.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a quick Google I now believe this DotNetToJScript does not seem like a good thing. Wtf. Maybe it's some off shoot of people running node on Microsoft servers.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"  Not to mention the farked up shiat people have concocted for ad serving, which is often a nightmarish cauldron of spaghettied and interlaced calls stroking each other off in order to get the maximum possible "engagement" out of a page


Interesting. Scratch that. fark that noise.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Ha, I'm behind 7 backups.


Time to update my picture backup drive again... I keep 2 copies, one at my brothers so even if my house burns down I'm good.  Cheaper than using an online service, we use 2 sata 4tb drives.  He uses half of 1 I get the other half and we swap every 6 months on backup day.
We used to do it online but decided completely disconnected is the best.

BACK UP YOUR STUFF

Funny, I have a friend that had a WD SAN he kept everything on.  He had about 3tb of his music (musician) and pictures, well one day WD pushed out an update overnight and destroyed every single SAN that got the update.  So always have a backup of backups and keep 1 off site.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"  Not to mention the farked up shiat people have concocted for ad serving, which is often a nightmarish cauldron of spaghettied and interlaced calls stroking each other off in order to get the maximum possible "engagement" out of a page


Should I install another 2 or 3 ad- and script-blockers?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, don't download photoshop from cnet this week?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! They'll get nothing from me! I have very little of value that's not backed up, and my computer is a PoS desktop running windows 7. (MS tried to auto-upgrade to 10 but it failed the install.)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bondith: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"  Not to mention the farked up shiat people have concocted for ad serving, which is often a nightmarish cauldron of spaghettied and interlaced calls stroking each other off in order to get the maximum possible "engagement" out of a page

Should I install another 2 or 3 ad- and script-blockers?


They're always dicking around with evading 'em.  Anything basic and decent like UBlock is going to work as well as 4 of them would, frankly - whatever your preference is for that.  I can't recommend NoScript anymore, sure it locks things down but it does it to the point any vaguely modern website won't work for shiat without individual tinkering.  Just be aware of what's going on when something asks you to execute is the really the best defense
 
guilt by association
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3-2-1 rule.

Three copies of data, two different media types (SSD and external HDD), with one offsite (cloud).

/or, threesome with two girls one cup, if that's your thing
//NTTAWWT
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Ha! They'll get nothing from me! I have very little of value that's not backed up, and my computer is a PoS desktop running windows 7. (MS tried to auto-upgrade to 10 but it failed the install.)


*thumbs up* mine is a PoS laptop running win 7 :)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Windows 10 (and I'd assume 11) has a built in ransomeware protection feature, but you need to turn it on.
How to Enable Ransomware Protection in Windows 10 (bleepingcomputer.com)
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.


Because developers are lazy and will cut corners or otherwise violate good practices if it will get their application to market.

This is also why I do not agree with the devops model or the self-QA model.  It takes a contrarian to find the flaws, and it takes management as a sort of referee to interpret what their developers and their testers are saying and to figure out what bugs or risks are too much and what bugs or risks are unlikely.

/worked in software QA for awhile
//had to create reasonable scenarios for testing
///when the company's own office-use e-mail client can break the POP3 and SMTP daemons then there's a problem
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always use a rubber before I get on my home computers. That green stuff dripping out the tip of your PC is not lime juice.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HA! "Windows 10/11". I'm safely behind macOS on my "overpriced" laptop.
Yeah, Apple tech isn't immune from *all* hackery... but it never produced an operating system that enabled a website to open the CD tray, back in the day.
Maybe don't integrate your browser and your operating system quite so much, Microsoft.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: HA! "Windows 10/11". I'm safely behind macOS on my "overpriced" laptop.
Yeah, Apple tech isn't immune from *all* hackery... but it never produced an operating system that enabled a website to open the CD tray, back in the day.
Maybe don't integrate your browser and your operating system quite so much, Microsoft.


No, Apple just chose to build its multitasking OS on a processor that lacked a protected mode.

Of course Microsoft built their OS on a processor that had a protected mode, but chose not to use it, so I guess it's a crapshoot.
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do I need to delete that pesky System32 folder again?


You can't just delete system32!!!!!

Not without the special protection authorisation code from the Microsoft Halp Centre. You can email me for details; I assure you I am the Certified Manager Computer Guru from the <<your area>> Microsoft. I'll need to verify your ID with a credit card number and place a small hold against it, for insurance, in case your computer needs to be replaced which I will do at no extra cost to you!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks for the unironic warning.  A few years ago I got infected with ransomware by clicking a link someone put in a Fark thread.  I think it was to a Polish tabloid site.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: HA! "Windows 10/11". I'm safely behind macOS on my "overpriced" laptop.
Yeah, Apple tech isn't immune from *all* hackery... but it never produced an operating system that enabled a website to open the CD tray, back in the day.
Maybe don't integrate your browser and your operating system quite so much, Microsoft.


They did produce one that anyone could create a root account with no password.....
Huge macOS Bug Allows Root Login Without a Password. Here's the Fix (howtogeek.com)
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How did this headline not get screwed by the drunk threadfilter?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Valter: How did this headline not get screwed by the drunk threadfilter?


Because "is" ends with an 's' and "hitting" starts with h-i-t...

/lol linux!
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: DarksideHalo: HA! "Windows 10/11". I'm safely behind macOS on my "overpriced" laptop.
Yeah, Apple tech isn't immune from *all* hackery... but it never produced an operating system that enabled a website to open the CD tray, back in the day.
Maybe don't integrate your browser and your operating system quite so much, Microsoft.

They did produce one that anyone could create a root account with no password.....
Huge macOS Bug Allows Root Login Without a Password. Here's the Fix (howtogeek.com)


Yes, and that root hack was terrible ... for anyone with *physical* access to the computer. In 2017.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When Russia is let out from under the boot, part of the deal should be a crackdown on cyber extortion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"  Not to mention the farked up shiat people have concocted for ad serving, which is often a nightmarish cauldron of spaghettied and interlaced calls stroking each other off in order to get the maximum possible "engagement" out of a page


I have old computers I've stopped using that can play full HD video but choke on modern web browsers. The modern web site is a bloated sack of crap most times, wasting time and electricity to churn out the same 10k of actual content you could have gotten on a 386 and a modem.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"


But Flash was shuttered ;)
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are you a casual computer user who doesn't have time for "games" or "Microsoft legacy productivity applications"?  Ask your local nerd if Linux is right for you.

But, seriously.  I run Ubuntu on my personal machines because they're old and Windows 10 ran like molasses.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: When Russia is let out from under the boot, part of the deal should be a crackdown on cyber extortion.


AhHAAAha. No. Never let Russia out from under the boot. Stomp HARDER.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buravirgil: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: pacified: Wait why is JavaScript able to load and run something dot net? We all know ActiveX was a mistake.

Because idiots have created websites that need it to run, because "Ooooh we can make a cool interface that dances around the screen and sings songs and offers to suck you off with shiny transitions, and we just can't live without that!"

But Flash was shuttered ;)


Honestly the biggest "unacceptable" part of Flash was the amount of work it had to force a system to do to get things done.  Sure it was riddled with security holes and cludges, but the worst part from a development standpoint in a world where phones were becoming increasingly central was the churn.  It forced systems to do so much work to get X thing done that you'd literally eat your battery alive just trying to do stuff.  They couldn't have a platform standard that went through batteries like Tic Tacs
 
