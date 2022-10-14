 Skip to content
(NPR)   FDA confirms national Adderall shortage. Cramming college students may have to go retro with coffee and energy drinks, while ADHD and narcolepsy patients scatter and snooze   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Amphetamine, shortage of Adderall, Dextroamphetamine, energy drinks, Bloomberg health reporter Ike Swetlitz, Manufacturer SpecGX's higher doses, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Adderall  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a silly thing to have a shortage of. It's not a complicated thing to make, if you have permission.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffee worked just fine for my generation. Okay maybe a little weed, and maybe a little cocaine now and then, but we didn't need any drugs to get by.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just like oxy addicts going to heroin, Adderall addicts will go to meth.

/doom doom doom
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

incendi: Its a silly thing to have a shortage of. It's not a complicated thing to make, if you have permission.


Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe they accidentally gave them all to the hockey players thinking they were 'roofs.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 508x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


These are slightly less Russian but get rave reviews from people I know...

Nowhereman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I ordered adderall from the dark web so I could pass my drug test.Turned out it was meth.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's a reason college kids esperiment with coke, psychedelics and MDMA. First, it's fun. Second, it eases off on the pressure valve of college expectations.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Vyvanse is still available. Thank you government for picking up the tab
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Maybe they accidentally gave them all to the hockey players thinking they were 'roofs.

[Fark user image 425x637]


I believe it was Ritalin instead of 'roids. Not addies or roofs.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There's a reason college kids esperiment with coke, psychedelics and MDMA. First, it's fun. Second, it eases off on the pressure valve of college expectations.


Coke relieves anxiety?

TIL...
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Vyvanse is still available. Thank you government for picking up the tab


Vyvanse doesn't work as well for me - neither does Ritalin. And I can adjust my dosage as needed with addies.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Just like oxy addicts going to heroin, Adderall addicts will go to meth.

/doom doom doom


I'm calling my sister for her coke dealer
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 508x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

These are slightly less Russian but get rave reviews from people I know...

[Fark user image 425x318]


Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, dexedrine works better and is cheaper. I'd ask your doctor to switch if I were taking adderall.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Ragin' Asian: There's a reason college kids esperiment with coke, psychedelics and MDMA. First, it's fun. Second, it eases off on the pressure valve of college expectations.

Coke relieves anxiety?

TIL...


Probably, if it's cut with Fentanyl.  ;-)
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife was taking adderall for a while for her ADHD. There's a reason they call it madderall. Sheesh!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just a pinch.  Dissolved in a glass of wine.  Drink the wine over 15-20 minutes.  You'll get a pleasant, energetic but controlled state of alertness for a few hours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about a nice cup of Mrs. Murphy's Ovaltine?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casey17: Communist Middleschool Student: Vyvanse is still available. Thank you government for picking up the tab

Vyvanse doesn't work as well for me - neither does Ritalin. And I can adjust my dosage as needed with addies.


If I could help you without committing a very public felony I would.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is tough to be reliant on something and not to be able to get your fix.

Something tells me that there would be plenty to go around if people did not abuse it for off-label purposes.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in my day we had white crosses.  And what happened to dexatrim?
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casey17: Kalyco Jack: Maybe they accidentally gave them all to the hockey players thinking they were 'roofs.

[Fark user image 425x637]

I believe it was Ritalin instead of 'roids. Not addies or roofs.


It was. When that episode aired I remember wondering if Adderall was illegal in Canada like it is virtually everywhere else, but not enough to actually google it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Vyvanse is still available. Thank you government for picking up the tab


Vyvanse generics aren't covered by insurance until next year so we either pay $300 for a 30 day supply or wait.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just tooted 15mg.  My bad.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drug companies first salvos in the competitive pricing wars.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Meh, dexedrine works better and is cheaper. I'd ask your doctor to switch if I were taking adderall.


The big problem is sometimes pharmacies run low on dextroamphetamine and you can't call and ask if they have any.

And you have to have an Rx in hand to ask in person - otherwise they won't answer either.

But yeah, switching from Adderall to just straight dextroamphetamine made dealing with pharmacies so much easier...
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casey17: Communist Middleschool Student: Vyvanse is still available. Thank you government for picking up the tab

Vyvanse doesn't work as well for me - neither does Ritalin. And I can adjust my dosage as needed with addies.


Same here. Vyvanse was meh. Ritalin didn't do a damn thing. Give me the motherfarking amphetamines.
 
gregario
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: [pbs.twimg.com image 398x291]


Done in one.
 
