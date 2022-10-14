 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) Hero Comedians take cops to court   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero, comedians Eric Andr, Delta Air Lines, Clayton county police, Clayton county police officers, Clayton English, jet bridge, illegal drugs, police searches  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good!
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I have the resources to bring national attention and international attention to this incident. It's not an isolated incident," said André. "If Black people don't speak up for each other, who will?"

What I love about this statement is how the general public will say, "Who?" not realizing that just because he's not Brian Regan, Jeff Dunham or Jeff Foxworthy doesn't mean he doesn't make a lot of money with his craft. And that he's willing to put it on the line.

I mean, the only defense the cops have is, "He's Eric Andre...of course he would have drugs on him." But he didn't.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, is he so famous that everyone knows he would have drugs on him, including low-rent cops at an airport? Or is he a nobody that nobody would recognize?
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Even without the racial aspect, this is a stupid thing for cops to be wasting their time on.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Even without the racial aspect, this is a stupid thing for cops to be wasting their time on.


And doublely so for the racial racist aspect.
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Even without the racial aspect, this is a stupid thing for cops to be wasting their time on.


"the search program rarely uncovers drugs, but does regularly seize cash: more than $1m worth, with the money rarely returned even if the passenger is not charged"

One man's waste of time is another man's cash cow
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eric Andre Show - Cop Clip
Youtube 1fm-xSSARyo


He's used to a different kind of interaction with law enforcement.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Side note:

Eric Andre was fantastic on the last season of "The Righteous Gemstones".
 
adamatari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: CruiserTwelve: Even without the racial aspect, this is a stupid thing for cops to be wasting their time on.

"the search program rarely uncovers drugs, but does regularly seize cash: more than $1m worth, with the money rarely returned even if the passenger is not charged"

One man's waste of time is another man's cash cow


Civil forfeiture is theft.

It's a violation of the 4th amendment on it's face but constitutional rights only exist when they are acknowledged and the 4th was killed by the war on drugs.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Funny I'm as white as can be, short unassuming looking guy and every time I have been to an airport I'm always the randomly picked person at security or the gate.  Every single time, 20 years ago I traved for work a lot and they always pulled my laptop and wiped it with pads I'm guessing to check for drug or bomb residue.  Only thing they ever found was burger grease because I worked late in the hotel and room service was reimbursed.

I wonder if there is someone with the same name that is a super criminal they just can't catch.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Even without the racial aspect, this is a stupid thing for cops to be wasting their time on.


It pays.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Funny I'm as white as can be, short unassuming looking guy


I think you're assuming.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Funny I'm as white as can be, short unassuming looking guy and every time I have been to an airport I'm always the randomly picked person at security or the gate.  Every single time, 20 years ago I traved for work a lot and they always pulled my laptop and wiped it with pads I'm guessing to check for drug or bomb residue.  Only thing they ever found was burger grease because I worked late in the hotel and room service was reimbursed.

I wonder if there is someone with the same name that is a super criminal they just can't catch.


Maybe YOU are the super criminal...Like the Hulk of Super Criminals..Something triggers you,
you black out, your clothes tear off, and there you are, Super Criminal...You wake up the next day
in your hotel like nothing happened....Because you, being a Super Criminal, would set yourself up like that..
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One time a cop in airport said something to me I told him "fark you. Lawyer." And his eyes looked like they were about tk explode. This is the standard bully in high school shiat we all saw. They want to use their status and etc as a way to get people to immediately bow to them. And when faced when any kind of push back they cave and surrender like the simp biatches we all know they are.

If a cop for whatever reason "singles" you out for scrutiny, just say " fark you. Lawyer" and watch how fast you move through their little dragnet
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The most sane Eric Andre bit:

I can't do it. It doesn't exist.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: One time a cop in airport said something to me I told him "fark you. Lawyer." And his eyes looked like they were about tk explode. This is the standard bully in high school shiat we all saw. They want to use their status and etc as a way to get people to immediately bow to them. And when faced when any kind of push back they cave and surrender like the simp biatches we all know they are.

If a cop for whatever reason "singles" you out for scrutiny, just say " fark you. Lawyer" and watch how fast you move through their little dragnet


I feel like this wouldn't work for BIPOC or women folks.

Because as much as I'd love to tell a cop to f*ck off, I don't think they'd care.  I'm a woman, mind.  And therefore weak and can't even spell lawyer.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was traveling with my 18 month old son not long after 9/11- we were "randomly" selected, but at the time TSA was targeting anyone who had their ticket bought by someone else. So we're at the gate ready to board, and they pull us aside and say, "Random security search, are you Lars?" And I say no, and point to my son. Wish I had a picture of the looks on their faces when according to the rules, they would have to inspect the inside of what was probably a full diaper
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Also, is he so famous that everyone knows he would have drugs on him, including low-rent cops at an airport? Or is he a nobody that nobody would recognize?


Eric Andre is famous enough to be recognized and has a fair amount of drug humor in his repertoire. He also strikes me as smart enough to not take it to the airport, where he knows he'll get profiled for being a black man with a huge Afro.

His coffee scene in Jackass Forever was top three in the movie, for me, because of the secondary prank.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eric Andre is what the Weird Science computer would create if you fed it a Borat DVD and an issue of Cracked.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Also, is he so famous that everyone knows he would have drugs on him, including low-rent cops at an airport? Or is he a nobody that nobody would recognize?


I have never seen his show, and in fact have never seen him perform in any capacity.
But I know exactly who he is, because of internet memes.
And I'm Gen X.
Pretty sure he is very well known to the zoomers.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.