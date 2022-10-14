 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Thank you, thank you, that was the theme from "Love Story". I call this next tune, "My Brain's Split Open Like a Cantaloupe Blues"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they can detect the areas of the brain stimulated by the patient playing the sax, in real-time, and dig around those areas to remove the tumor? That's pretty farking cool.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dr Oz had a twin brother, who is pioneering some new brain surgery
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
playing his saxophone

Overused metaphor for masturbation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In two weeks, he'll be back to his normal self!

Sexy Sax Man Careless Whisper Prank feat. Sergio Flores (directors cut)
Youtube GaoLU6zKaws
 
tinyarena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have that album.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blind Melon?
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Dr Oz had a twin brother, who is pioneering some new brain surgery


Oddly enough, this is much more up Ben Carson's alley.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Playing Lady of Spain can get your coconut cracked...
 
