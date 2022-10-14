 Skip to content
North American plants, drug dealers, pranksters, and corporate art are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Oct. 6-12 Certified Pre-Owned Edition
8
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1436

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I keep seeing advertisements for "certified pre-owned" cars for sale, and I have to wonder if anyone has stopped to ask exactly what is being certified. The fact that it was owned by someone else? I mean, are there skeptical customers saying "Wait a sec, there's no wear on the brake pedal or unidentified sticky stuff in the back seat, and the mileage seems pretty low. Are you sure someone else owned this before?" Are they certifying that it's a car? Or maybe, I dunno, it passed an inspection by somebody? If so, who, and what did they inspect? Does this mean they're offering an extended warranty, and if so, how does that compare to the one from the robots who keep calling me?

And above all, has anyone actually received a certificate with their "certified" pre-owned car, or does the dealer keep it on file somewhere? Does the certificate actually exist, and, if not, is it misleading to call it "certified" if a certificate was never issued?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what kind of certificate you think a car should get. And whether you should frame it and hang it on the wall in the garage or keep it in the glove compartment to show to your skeptical in-laws.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
tvquotes.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
