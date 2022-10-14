 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pro tip: Don't rob a bank wearing the same shirt you wore for your driver's license photo   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
jeebus. Dollar General won't even let you in with a backpack.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did he have a gub?
 
TheLopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, they nailed him based on the shirt he was wearing. Not, you know, his face.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: jeebus. Dollar General won't even let you in with a backpack.


I actually saw a DG employee tell a guy to leave his backpack at the door in Mobile, AL yesterday.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Little effort for disguise? I'm gonna go with no effort.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also don't wear you glasses for ID pic. Jfc
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mr. Fuzzypaws: jeebus. Dollar General won't even let you in with a backpack.

I actually saw a DG employee tell a guy to leave his backpack at the door in Mobile, AL yesterday.



The local one changes its policy by the day. Sometimes you can't even carry in a flattened bag. They charge for bags here. Only a nickel but if I can bring my own I will.

And if you do leave your bag at the door and they try of bag your stuff you're the asshole for reminding them.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: MBooda: Mr. Fuzzypaws: jeebus. Dollar General won't even let you in with a backpack.

I actually saw a DG employee tell a guy to leave his backpack at the door in Mobile, AL yesterday.


The local one changes its policy by the day. Sometimes you can't even carry in a flattened bag. They charge for bags here. Only a nickel but if I can bring my own I will.

And if you do leave your bag at the door and they try of bag your stuff you're the asshole for reminding them.


Sometimes it's worth getting all dressed up.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MBooda: Did he have a gub?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think I have a simpler idea.

Don't rob a bank. Ever.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But it's his only shirt.
 
