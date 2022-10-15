 Skip to content
(Komo)   Would-be Bruce Wayne and Julie Madison arrested while travelling to the Gotham Observatory   (komonews.com) divider line
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Month of The Batman - The Dark Knight: I'm Not Wearing Hockey Pads
Youtube 6-MEsUtXHEE
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Westlake Center can be... interesting, especially if you're a light rail fan. You'd think it'd be like Seattle's equivalent of Grand Central Station, but the class of nutcase & grifter loitering about the area gives it more of a Port Authority feel...
 
Iczer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh come on, Joker has used a switchblade too.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn it takes guys to assault someone knowing they have brass knuckles and a switchblade on them.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's nice that they found an opportunity to engage in a shared interest.
 
