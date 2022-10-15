 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   If you forgot a dead body by the side of I-94 in Macomb County, Michigan, the police would like to have a word with you   (freep.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Forgot?

Um, no.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're gonna have to give me a little more info than "dead body" for me to be sure. I leave stuff everywhere.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farking Macomb
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
oh yeah that wa... wait I-94... ?  sorry!  nevermind.  my mistake!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My B!

/the B is for body
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's where I......

Nm

.....

Leaves thread
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Eminem - The Real Slim Shady (Official Video - Clean Version)
Youtube eJO5HU_7_1w
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to own a home a couple blocks from 9mile and Jefferson. Sometimes I miss it. Today is not one of those times.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate it when I'm transporting a body to dump in a reservoir or wooded area and it just falls out of the car on the highway. It's so embarrassing. I can get why whoever lost this body didn't stop to pick it up.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One, something's in the street
Two, something's in the street
Three, something's in the street
Four, something's in the street

One, call the state police
Two, call the state police
Three, call the state police now

FOUND A BODY ON 94
FOUND A BODY ON 94
FOUND A BODY ON 94
FOUND A BODY IN ST CLAIR SHOOOOORES
 
