(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Article claims Oxford commas are divisive, distracting, and unnecessary   (inquirer.com) divider line
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is incorrect, presumptuous, ludicrous, and outrageous.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we don't need to have a rule- words serve us, we don't serve them.  I flex the extra comma when that more suits how I want the words to be stressed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oxford comma has nothing on the Shatter comma:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEATH TO OXFORD COMMAS
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👍
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can forgive an omission when it doesn't impede understanding, but there are cases where they are not superfluous. The strippers, JFK and Stalin told me so.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we still arguing about this?  I thought we'd moved on to which pictograms are suddenly offensive.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look at this sentence that's made more confusing by using the Oxford comma!"

Yeah, your sentence sucks. If using an Oxford comma makes your sentence more confusing, reorder your damn sentence.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Are we still arguing about this?  I thought we'd moved on to which pictograms are suddenly offensive.


GardenWeasel: 👍


I FEEL AGGRESSED UPON
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife does the Oxford comma, and I do not. It's led to some heated debates. Finally I had to sleep with her sister to shut her up.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taught to use Oxford commas so I'm going to use them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not really, they help make it easier to hear in your mind how it's spoken...
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, will, use, as, many, commas, as, I, want,

/accidental shatner
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Are we still arguing about this?  I thought we'd moved on to which pictograms are suddenly offensive.


Tune in next week for the annual article about how using two spaces after a period means you're old.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Are we still arguing about this?  I thought we'd moved on to which pictograms are suddenly offensive.


🙂,👍, and 😱
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who actually cares about Oxford commas?
Only I, a grammarian and an educated person.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: My wife does the Oxford comma, and I do not. It's led to some heated debates. Finally I had to sleep with her sister to shut her up.


/subscribe
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: Who actually cares about Oxford commas?
Only I, a grammarian and an educated person.


Don't you mean grammaticarian?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and I typically double-space after sentences, too.  Don't blame me, blame the school from a long-ish time ago.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Oxford comma has nothing on the Shatter comma:
[Fark user image image 762x512]


Shatner should have been "You, know, Bob, Sue, and, Greg,, theycametomy,,,, house."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's like fitting wheels to a tomato?
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Bondith: Are we still arguing about this?  I thought we'd moved on to which pictograms are suddenly offensive.

🙂,👍, and 😱


Well that's a UTIA if I've ever seen one. Not that I have. I keep the lights off.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legal profession and legislation sure care.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/02/09/us/dairy-drivers-oxford-comma-case-settlement-trnd/index.html
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a comma that shows itself or disappears on its own.

A comma, comma, comma, comma, comma chameleon.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But a nearly identical example illustrates how the same comma can inhibit clarity rather than enhance it: "I'd like to thank my best friend, Superfly, and Jesus."

Without the comma, your best friend has multiple personalities. Time to recast the sentence.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their two confusing too use.  Were extra complimentary words seam like a waist.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Linguists have never been so popular. We talk about this damn thing all the time now. Also, double vs. single space after a sentence and using a period at all at the end of a text. It's the golden age of linguistics
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS!

You only need it SOMETIMES,andback then we were discouraged from writing those clunky sentences that require it.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Linguists have never been so popular. We talk about this damn thing all the time now. Also, double vs. single space after a sentence and using a period at all at the end of a text. It's the golden age of linguistics


The double versus single space thing is so idiotic. I'm so tired of the "It's from back when we used typewriters" nonsense. That just isn't true. The space after a full stop has varied widely all over typography history, well into the 20th century.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I typically find them to be awkward, and unnecessary about 95% of the time.

Yeah, yeah -- we invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin. That issue is the specific product of (1) having exactly three things in the list, (2) the first thing being plural, (3) and the list being at the end of the sentence. If any of those conditions is not met, the sentence is not ambiguous.

(1) Exactly three things. "We invited the strippers, JFK, Stalin and Gandhi" --> not ambiguous. (And if it were ambiguous, a comma after Stalin would not make it less so.)

(2) First thing being plural. "We invited the stripper, JFK and Stalin" --> not ambiguous.

(3) End of sentence. "We invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin to the party" --> not ambiguous. (If JFK and Stalin were strippers, you'd add a comma after Stalin.)

Punctuation -- especially the comma -- is mostly discretionary. In those rare cases where it's needed for clarification, go for it. Otherwise, I can do without it.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, want the Samual Johnson comma, who wrote the first dictionary of English. In there, he used commas for pauses in speech, not merely to separate clauses.

You know, pauses in speech, such as "A well-regulated militia (pause), being necessary to the security of a Free state, the right...."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oxford comma has one advantage, in that it represents a consistent application of a grammar rule. If you go with the author's view, then you don't use the Oxford comma, unless you think you need to use it based on a convoluted and ill-defined set of guidelines and context.

I wonder which approach makes it easier for people who are learning English to read and write coherently?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also worth pointing out: "Oxford comma" is not only a misnomer, but the opposite of reality. Americans use it far more than the British.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I typically find them to be awkward, and unnecessary about 95% of the time.

Yeah, yeah -- we invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin. That issue is the specific product of (1) having exactly three things in the list, (2) the first thing being plural, (3) and the list being at the end of the sentence. If any of those conditions is not met, the sentence is not ambiguous.

(1) Exactly three things. "We invited the strippers, JFK, Stalin and Gandhi" --> not ambiguous. (And if it were ambiguous, a comma after Stalin would not make it less so.)

(2) First thing being plural. "We invited the stripper, JFK and Stalin" --> not ambiguous.

(3) End of sentence. "We invited the strippers, JFK and Stalin to the party" --> not ambiguous. (If JFK and Stalin were strippers, you'd add a comma after Stalin.)

Punctuation -- especially the comma -- is mostly discretionary. In those rare cases where it's needed for clarification, go for it. Otherwise, I can do without it.


Don't give a shiat.

In a list of words separated by commas, list entries will be separated by commas. Anyone who disagrees is a farking idiot that deserves to die.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Language changes, I gave up caring.

Before I die, it will be common, correct grammar to say "I wanna ax you a question."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't get me started on the cambridge colon.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the oxford comma or not as you wish. But anyone who is so actively opposed to the oxford comma is an idiot. All it does is clarify.
 
anuran
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We need an authoritative, nay RELIGIOUS, level of resolution here. A Comma Sutra
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I tried giving up on Oxford commas but now my csv won't import
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: I am incapable of communicating without a how-to manual.


Not my problem.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Use the oxford comma or not as you wish. But anyone who is so actively opposed to the oxford comma is an idiot. All it does is clarify.


"My religion says I can't do that."
"Okay"
"My religion says you can't do that."
"Fark off."
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Shakin_Haitian: I am incapable of communicating without a how-to manual.

Not my problem.


So your problem is a difficulty with basic logic?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Oh, and I typically double-space after sentences, too.  Don't blame me, blame the school from a long-ish time ago.


I do as well.  I do it because I don't capitalise new sentences.  except when they happen to start with I.
but actually we don't need an excuse or to pass blame.  it.  does.  not.  matter.

I also employ sentence fragments with abandon.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Language changes, I gave up caring.

Before I die, it will be common, correct grammar to say "I wanna ax you a question."


Ax was the original pronunciation of ask.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Spice Must Flow: Who actually cares about Oxford commas?
Only I, a grammarian and an educated person.

Don't you mean grammaticarian?


Grammathematician - get it right
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

anuran: We need an authoritative, nay RELIGIOUS, level of resolution here. A Comma Sutra


Boourns!  Boourns!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of the oxford comma, but tend to use William Shatner like pauses more... and no one can stop me, muwahahahaha.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Throw away the Oxford comma?  We might as well not have rules for punctuation, grammar, or spelling at all.  Barbarians!  At this rate half the world will be communicating in grunts and gestures by the end of next quarter! No, wait.  Half the world already does, so be ready when the other half lets themselves go to pot.
 
