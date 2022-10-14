 Skip to content
(ABC News) Teacher arrested after admitting to having an active 'kill list' of students and staff. Fark: 5th grade teacher (abcnews.go.com)
    Scary, Teacher, Education, Police, fifth grade teacher, East Chicago Police Department, assistant principal of St. Stanislaus School, downtown Chicago, 5th grade student  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman sounds both mentally disturbed and dangerous. Glad the kid narced her out.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby's never been around 5 year olds, apparently.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure is a lot of that going around.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because it's one grade per year. So shut up.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Thou shalt not kill"

But this teacher's pronouns are thee/thus, so thee thought thee could get away with it.

Thee was wrong.


/sorry
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Subby's never been around 5 year olds, apparently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Because it's one grade per year. So shut up.


Actually, no. Past 2nd or so a lot of teachers see multiple grades in the day. Many different cohorts of kids.

Not that I'm carrying water for this woman, she can pound sand.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another one? It's an epidemic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This shows another aspect of the ingenious plan to arm teachers...One wrong armpit fart and
little Aydein is gonna be splatter..
 
Number 216
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of people want teachers like this one to be armed in the classroom.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Me thinkths the newthsreader haths a tshylte listhp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bandito King: WayneKerr: Because it's one grade per year. So shut up.

Actually, no. Past 2nd or so a lot of teachers see multiple grades in the day. Many different cohorts of kids.

Not that I'm carrying water for this woman, she can pound sand.


Oh, it was a woman. I should RTFA. Anyway, I was just covering for my mistake and should have put it like, "Because a kid's age matches the grade they're in..."  so you know... we graduate in 18th grade, unless we're from the South, then it's like 18 to the 10th power grade or similar.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She's at it AGAIN??
https://www.fark.com/comments/12602952/Hey-everybody-lets-arm-teachers-in-classroom-What-could-possibly-go-wrong#new
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Former 5th grader here, can't blame her at all.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"During the conversation the teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not provide the list," authorities confirmed. "The Principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school pending an investigation."

That kind of punishment is usually reserved for blowing up a ball bearing plant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
still better than the nuns
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, usually you don't start seeing kill lists until middle school.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"If you have to write the names down to remember which ones, then there are too many people on your list." I read that in "A Serial Killers Guide to De-Cluttering for Dummies."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


I bet my list would be the same just in a different order.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Went and found the other thread and was all ready to report this as a duplicate. It's not. There's a "teacher with a kill list" trifecta in play!

/offer valid only in the USA
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a stressful job. There's a reason why so many teachers say they don't want to be armed. Ever.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Subby's never been around 5 year olds, apparently.


And you apparently have never been around ten year old 5th graders.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: "If you have to write the names down to remember which ones, then there are too many people on your list." I read that in "A Serial Killers Guide to De-Cluttering for Dummies."


Only keep them on your list if it truly brings you joy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With no pictures provided, I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if she is innocent.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


Yeah, but at the bottom!  She likes you best!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeeez I can hear my Mom now. "If the teacher shot you, you probably deserved it!"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


Seriously wonder if the kid will need therapy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


I always figured I was on a list, it's just that teachers never wrote it down, or talked about it.

Things were different when I was a kid.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Went and found the other thread and was all ready to report this as a duplicate. It's not. There's a "teacher with a kill list" trifecta in play!

/offer valid only in the USA


I'd guess 20-30% of fifth grade teachers keep a kill list.  Percentages probably go up and peak at about 10th grade.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean.... I get it. I understand being frustrated with parents of students because they actively make your classroom a worse place.

Teachers are sometimes the caretakers of others careless sex mistakes. We have a fourth grader who has already burned through all of his 'allowed suspension days' six weeks into the school year. Today he called a group of black girls 'farking negros) ((he didn't say negros))

Nothing of substance will happen to this bully. The rest of the students will be actively harmed by his inclusion into their days. Teachers are told to simply deal with it. It is untenable for many teachers to do this.

/waiting for the reports from middle school in a few years when some other kid righteously beats the shiat out of him.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "
"During the conversation the teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not provide the list," authorities confirmed. "The Principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school pending an investigation."
The East Chicago Police Department said it was not notified by the school until approximately four hours after the incident and the teacher was freely allowed to leave the premises. "

How could you just let her leave and not immediately call the police right then?

You're incredibly lucky she didn't come right back with a gun right there!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.

I always figured I was on a list, it's just that teachers never wrote it down, or talked about it.

Things were different when I was a kid.


WHat do you think they do in their little lounge??   .. It's not all smoking and coffee...It's kill lists and danish too..
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The bigger story here is that police weren't notified for FOUR FARKING HOURS after the Principal sent her home and told her not to come back. The Principal is a mandatory reporter and her inaction in inexcusable and likely criminal.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: WayneKerr: Subby's never been around 5 year olds, apparently.

And you apparently have never been around ten year old 5th graders.


I spent four entire semesters around them when I was 15 years old, though. Married the teacher two years later, then had four kids up to five years later. They said there would be no math, so we did meth instead and sold the kids.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


I was probably on a few. . .
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neapoi: I mean.... I get it. I understand being frustrated with parents of students because they actively make your classroom a worse place.

Teachers are sometimes the caretakers of others careless sex mistakes. We have a fourth grader who has already burned through all of his 'allowed suspension days' six weeks into the school year. Today he called a group of black girls 'farking negros) ((he didn't say negros))

Nothing of substance will happen to this bully. The rest of the students will be actively harmed by his inclusion into their days. Teachers are told to simply deal with it. It is untenable for many teachers to do this.

/waiting for the reports from middle school in a few years when some other kid righteously beats the shiat out of him.


In todays legal environment schools must treat all kids the same, regardless of temperament or ability.  Everyone's the same, no child left behind.

Nice idea, but it turns into a race to the bottom as the small percentage of really problem kids quickly consume all of the available resources.  Logic dictates differential treatment/teaching, but society won't allow it because there's no room for gray anymore.  Everything has to be polar opposites/black or white.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Russ1642: Went and found the other thread and was all ready to report this as a duplicate. It's not. There's a "teacher with a kill list" trifecta in play!

/offer valid only in the USA

I'd guess 20-30% of fifth grade teachers keep a kill list.  Percentages probably go up and peak at about 10th grade.


But how many of those can you catch in one day?
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The East Chicago Police Department said it was not notified by the school until approximately four hours after the incident and the teacher was freely allowed to leave the premises.

Considering it is a Catholic organization, not only is it noteworthy they called the police, that qualifies as notifying the authorities in record time.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


Guess who is never going to hand in an assignment late again?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Priapetic: Russ1642: Went and found the other thread and was all ready to report this as a duplicate. It's not. There's a "teacher with a kill list" trifecta in play!

/offer valid only in the USA

I'd guess 20-30% of fifth grade teachers keep a kill list.  Percentages probably go up and peak at about 10th grade.

But how many of those can you catch in one day?


Based on submitted threads, at least two (today)
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the big deal with a list? Probably just a way to blow off steam. I've made lists before and I haven't killed anyone...

/...
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: How could you just let her leave and not immediately call the police right then?


You must have missed the part in the article where he also sent her home with four hours of homework due later that evening.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I once had a teacher that really, really tried to get everyone in class to commit suicide. It was the "Funny For Less Money" Traffic School course. I would have rather have had the points on my license and the increased insurance premium.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What a mindfark it would be to know that your own teacher hated you enough to put you on a kill list.


My little brother would have seen it as a badge of honor. He'd be all "f*ck yeah!".
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: The bigger story here is that police weren't notified for FOUR FARKING HOURS after the Principal sent her home and told her not to come back. The Principal is a mandatory reporter and her inaction in inexcusable and likely criminal.


This. I can't believe it's basically a footnote.
 
