Michigan man sent to prison for manufacturing "ghost guns"
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left out Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis, Subby.

And before you say 'Harold Ramis is Dead', consider the subject, and ask yourself 'So What?'
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ernie Hudson frowns on your shenanigans.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who you gonna call?
Ghost blasters!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I really want to imagine a bizarrely loving manufacturing process involving a pottery wheel....
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do-Ray-Egon
Youtube fCFJlOCDwzc
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



he just missed his kitten
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*manufacturing* a "ghost gun" (a weapon without a serial number) isn't a crime if it's for your own use.

*Selling and distributing* such weapons to others, without serial numbers, is a crime.

That said, serial numbers arent like car VINs, theyre a relic of 19th century manufacturing where parts needed to be hand fitted and kept together during production. Theyre not really for keeping track of the product afterward. Legally, they can be almost anything, dont have to be sequential, "mygunpissofffeds" is a perfectly valid serial number, and some guns (particularly imports) may have multiple serial numbers (which one got picked to be on the 4473 form, who knows?).

Also the only way to trace a S/N is to call up the ATF in WV and have them manually root through boxes of records.
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want my ghost-guns, bump-stocks and pistol-braces

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"... and drugs"

cant forget the drugs.
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like how they focused on the ghost guns when it says in the article that he had an unregistered SBR and was selling to people he knew weren't legally permitted to own guns. The ghost guns are kinda the more minor thing compared to those.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The guns made and sold by Grosser were untraceable

Heh.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gun manufacturer is illegal!! Guns are illegal! I guess.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yanceylebeef: Ernie Hudson frowns on your shenanigans.  [Fark user image 300x450]


He'll always be the Oz warden to me.
 
