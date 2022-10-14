 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   That? Oh, that's just a dead person on the restroom floor. Would you like to hear our specials for today?   (fox7austin.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The restaurant  comped the entire bill from the dead women's table and not just her plate so doing anything more would just be excessive. Besides they did keep the restroom closed until the body was carted out. the dead don't care because the whole dead thing
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I heard Dante's ex had sex with it
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did they think dead person was gonna get in their food?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like the family is going to be receiving free funeral catering to make up for the mishap.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tax Boy: I heard Dante's ex had sex with it


That was fast.  (NSFW language)

Clerks reference in Chasing Amy - necrophilia veronica
Youtube qIcxwR-ViaA
 
