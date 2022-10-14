 Skip to content
Putin announces Russia has run out of missiles for the time being
    Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia, regional leaders, Russian forces, call-up, Russia's intention  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the North Korean supply isn't living up to expectations?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's another 9 months, plenty of time for Ukraine to finish iat off permanently.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should send them some.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's Winter Break already?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I assume this is Russian TV? Why did they show him full body for a bit and then not? He's doing something strange with his legs, that will just fuel rumors about his health.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit

Most? Was there a kindergarten he left standing somewhere by accident?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So the North Korean supply isn't living up to expectations?


I thought he was using Iranian missiles now.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There must be a few lying around. Maybe check under Putin's couch cushions.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did some recent missile "malfunctions" cause explosions a little too close for comfort to someone's seekrit hideaway?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Ukraine should send them some.


Russia managed to hit one of their own power plants in Belgorad with one of their last attempted strikes.  Maybe Ukraine did.

/Russia's basically down to trying to reinvent the V1 buzz bomb
//With about the same level of sophistication
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: aleister_greynight: So the North Korean supply isn't living up to expectations?

I thought he was using Iranian missiles now.


Iranian drones, N.K. missiles.
 
Greylight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I heard there were 90 or so cruise missles launched in 24 hours the first thing that occurred to me was that Russia is dipping into the depths of their stockpiles.  Those missles are not cheap.  Seeing the PR drive now is to say they are backing off only confirms it for me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He said most designated targets of the strikes had been hit, adding that it was not his aim to destroy Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So running out of things to fire, by spring they will be down to muskets from the czars era. Maybe just drop bodies of Russians on Ukraine maybe that will hit a few people.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No more massive strikes on Ukraine until we figure out how they redirected our missile onto our own power plant.

/They never speak the truth.
//Either I am right, or they are literally out of missiles.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the missilery directorate sell the missiles for potatoes and vodka?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the recent strikes had destroyed 22 out of the 29 targets in Ukraine set by the military and that "they are getting" the remaining seven.

Four apartment blocks, a hospital, an orphanage, and a dog.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, when Russian purchasing officers go abroad to buy moar weapons after Putler as much as said he was running low, do Iran, Venezuela, and the Norks raise their prices because they know they have Russia over a strategic barrel?
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Greylight: When I heard there were 90 or so cruise missles launched in 24 hours the first thing that occurred to me was that Russia is dipping into the depths of their stockpiles.  Those missles are not cheap.  Seeing the PR drive now is to say they are backing off only confirms it for me.


Nobody knows how missiles Russia has, but all indications are that they are running low, especially of those that have sophisticated guidance systems (which they may no longer be able to manufacture due to western sanctions).  The fact they are using ship to air and ground to air missiles to attack fixed, ground targets (like schools, hospitals, and playgrounds) further reinforces the fact that they are out of good ground to ground missiles.  They still probably have shiat tons of unguided rockets which barely launch in the general direction of where you point them, though.
 
