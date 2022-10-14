 Skip to content
(MSN)   Imma just arrest you for rolling up your window - say now, is that your father over there recording things on his phone?   (msn.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?


One of them was indicted by a grand jury. This happened a year ago, btw. It was in Keller, Texas (a suburb of Dallas).
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't the suspects just comply and be white?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hip Hop Vibe reporting.  Left out name, place, year.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.


Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.


I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises for some reason

/probably because that sounds fine to me.  Trim a few inches off
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a couple of bad apples (spoiling the whole barrel).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.


No way. Take it from the police chief's pension. Then they won't hire so many idiots.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises for some reason

/probably because that sounds fine to me.  Trim a few inches off


Difficulty: not much to confiscate
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.


But.. I just... wha... CHRIST! What do you expect violent sociopaths who want to beat up minorities to do then huh? Get a different job where brown people can legally fight back?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what a shock. Cops in texas are all racist, nazi, cowardly sacks of shiat. My shock is unmeasurable.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises for some reason

/probably because that sounds fine to me.  Trim a few inches off


If you take off a few inches, you'll leave them with nothing. Tiny penises are why they became cops.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Straight Outta Compton: Riot with the police HD CLIP
Youtube 6igQNVpyN3I
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And police officers have the utter fucking gall to wonder why they get ambushed, shot at, and killed fairly regularly.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.

But.. I just... wha... CHRIST! What do you expect violent sociopaths who want to beat up minorities to do then huh? Get a different job where brown people can legally fight back?


I know, it sounds crazy, but it just might work.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why were these cops not arrested for breaking multiple laws?
Why did the (many!) good cops not arrest them for the crimes they committed?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why couldn't the suspects just comply and be white?


Because then they would no longer be suspects, but, instead, would be "subjects of interest" who would end up being no longer "subjects of interest once the cops reported to their bosses that they "subjects of interest" were white and were not in possession of meth or fentanyl.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.


FARK that. Just siphon the accounts offshore and send it to Bitcoin oblivion.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises


Junk bonds?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not that its not wrong, but pretty sure this video is several years old.
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FAKE!
I've been assured by fark that police don't treat white people that way.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, the answer to the question in the Star-Spangled Banner is "No," then?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Wow, what a shock. Cops in texas are all racist, nazi, cowardly sacks of shiat. My shock is unmeasurable.


Not all of them are racist, nazi, cowardly sacks of shiat. Some of them are racist, nazi, cowardly evangelical Christian pieces of shiat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Not that its not wrong, but pretty sure this video is several years old.


When you can't defend cops, just lie I guess.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


You'll regret abolishing them when someone breaks into your home with a gun, robs and beats you, and there's no longer anyone to show up 15 hours later and say there's nothing they can do, here's your case number for insurance.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


No, nobody is.
That's stupid, and you should feel bad for spamming it constantly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

You'll regret abolishing them when someone breaks into your home with a gun, robs and beats you, and there's no longer anyone to show up 15 hours later and say there's nothing they can do, here's your case number for insurance.


You know that you're wasting your propaganda here, right?
Fark is full of old people, but not stupid old gullible people.
I don't know where Florida retirees go on the internet, but it's not here.
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are pics and names of the asshat cops available so they can be found?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Not that its not wrong, but pretty sure this video is several years old.


TFA says it's from last year.  But then again the 'article' was so poorly written who the fark actually knows?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: puffy999: Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?

One of them was indicted by a grand jury. This happened a year ago, btw. It was in Keller, Texas (a suburb of Dallas).



Did some digging from the Twitter link:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Former Sgt. Blake Shimanek was charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor with jail time of up to one year.

The other cop (the pepper sprayer) is Antik Tomer but he seems to have walked away from it

https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/former-keller-officer-blake-shimanek-indicted-arrest-father-filming-traffic-stop/
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't look like her 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


Hey there, just popping in to see if you've grown a brain yet.

Well shiat, guess I'll try some other day. Sorry about your loss.
 
special20
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?


https://twitter.com/Tokyo_Tom/status/1580513722178539520?s=20
They dun goofed y'all.
Good riddance.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Clarence Brown: puffy999: Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?

One of them was indicted by a grand jury. This happened a year ago, btw. It was in Keller, Texas (a suburb of Dallas).


Did some digging from the Twitter link:

[Fark user image 438x246]

Former Sgt. Blake Shimanek was charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor with jail time of up to one year.

The other cop (the pepper sprayer) is Antik Tomer but he seems to have walked away from it

https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/former-keller-officer-blake-shimanek-indicted-arrest-father-filming-traffic-stop/


So the brown cop might see some jail but the white one got off scott free? Geeeez. This whole story is pretty on the farking nose.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.

But.. I just... wha... CHRIST! What do you expect violent sociopaths who want to beat up minorities to do then huh? Get a different job where brown people can legally fight back?


They could do what all the other angry white racist sociopaths do...Become construction contractors..
Drive around in jacked up trucks with Punisher stickers and flags and short pay the brown people
they get at Home Depot who do the actual work.. Then go to the gym...Watch fooobbbbaaaaa and
beat their wife in roid rage when they don't cover the spread...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.


Most cops don't strike me as long-term thinkers so potentially hurting them 20 years down the road won't scare them. And since most cop pensions are defined benefit plans based on how many overtime hours they can defraud in the last few years on the job, it won't even hurt the individual cops.

Taking it out of their pension funds would just cause them to go bankrupt a decade down the road, leading to taxpayer bailouts by the Feds.

A better plan is to put police on a lower base+bonus with the settlements coming from the bonus fund. Make the pain in the wallet immediate and transparent. Losing $5k right before Christmas this year will hurt a lot more than "15 years from now you may lose $87 a month".

/also eliminate overtime and make them salary, which just incentivizes cops to cheat and widespread overtime fraud sets the grounds for a culture of dishonesty
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

No way. Take it from the police chief's pension. Then they won't hire so many idiots.


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Hey there, just popping in to see if you've grown a brain yet.

Well shiat, guess I'll try some other day. Sorry about your loss.


A devastating retort! You sure showed me.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kb7rky: And police officers have the utter farking gall to wonder why they get ambushed, shot at, and killed fairly regularly.


They actually don't.  It happens, but not 'fairly regularly'.  If it did, policing would be near the top of dangerous professions, and despite what cops claim it just isn't.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: Klom Dark: austerity101: Hey there, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Hey there, just popping in to see if you've grown a brain yet.

Well shiat, guess I'll try some other day. Sorry about your loss.

A devastating retort! You sure showed me.


I did! Would you like to see more?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises for some reason

/probably because that sounds fine to me.  Trim a few inches off


With most of those guys, they probably only have enough for a couple mistakes.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Neondistraction: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

Yep.  Stop paying the settlements out of taxpayer money, or with insurance paid for by taxpayer money, and start taking it from the pension fund.  They'll start policing themselves pretty quickly.

Most cops don't strike me as long-term thinkers so potentially hurting them 20 years down the road won't scare them. And since most cop pensions are defined benefit plans based on how many overtime hours they can defraud in the last few years on the job, it won't even hurt the individual cops.

Taking it out of their pension funds would just cause them to go bankrupt a decade down the road, leading to taxpayer bailouts by the Feds.

A better plan is to put police on a lower base+bonus with the settlements coming from the bonus fund. Make the pain in the wallet immediate and transparent. Losing $5k right before Christmas this year will hurt a lot more than "15 years from now you may lose $87 a month".

/also eliminate overtime and make them salary, which just incentivizes cops to cheat and widespread overtime fraud sets the grounds for a culture of dishonesty


It may not affect the younger cops as much, but the older ones that are further up the chain of command and are closer to retirement would likely be concerned.

But yeah your idea would likely be more effective overall.  It's a shame we have to financially incentivize them to not act like thugs and actually hold themselves up to the same laws they enforce, but that's human nature I guess.  Power tends to corrupt.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whitroth: What needs to happen is that some, if not all, of the fines against cops should come from THEIR pensions.

I glanced and misread that as the fines should come out of their penises for some reason

/probably because that sounds fine to me.  Trim a few inches off

With most of those guys, they probably only have enough for a couple mistakes.


Oh sure, concentrate on the big dick cops...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Biledriver: Clarence Brown: puffy999: Holy shiat.

At least the cops lost their jobs, but what are their names? What CHARGES did they face?

One of them was indicted by a grand jury. This happened a year ago, btw. It was in Keller, Texas (a suburb of Dallas).


Did some digging from the Twitter link:

[Fark user image 438x246]

Former Sgt. Blake Shimanek was charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor with jail time of up to one year.

The other cop (the pepper sprayer) is Antik Tomer but he seems to have walked away from it

https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/former-keller-officer-blake-shimanek-indicted-arrest-father-filming-traffic-stop/

So the brown cop might see some jail but the white one got off scott free? Geeeez. This whole story is pretty on the farking nose.


No, the brown cop is Mr. Tomer.
 
