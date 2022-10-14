 Skip to content
A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you're talking about real casualties
41
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would have been a little less click-baity if they hadn't used the graphics from War Games.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's a relief.  My city made the cut for being targeted, so I should be safely within the blast radius and won't have to die a slow agonizing death or survive the post apocalypse.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat or get off the pot.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we've seen that 'movie':


 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's that clinical... if you have release, you're going to have full release.

It will cascade and everyone will freak out and fire/launch everything as they see incoming.

There won't be calculated response or thinking... they will see detonation or birds in flight and just unleash.

Yes, you have training and rules and all of that... in the military. But the civilians are the ones giving the orders and I trust absolutely no one to be rational the moment anyone fires or detonates anything.

Don't want to be proven right or wrong... would love to just glide past this period like we did 30 years ago, but... I'm not as confident we will.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.
 
greggerm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.


The thing is, the only ones who can make "peace" talks with Putin are the Ukrainians themselves.

And they aren't too keen on that right now, what with the whole "daily Russian war crimes" thing being committed agains them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah but homelessness, student debt, affordable housing, and a whole slew of other problems would quickly be solved.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You and I in a little toy shop
Buy a bag of balloons with the money we got.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this terrifying animation shows how 34 million people could die in 5 hours!


 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.


Can we just call you a fool instead?
Would that be ok?

You appease him enough and he will annex your sofa.
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*yawn*

The entirety of the Cold War called.  That want their schtick back.

/snore
 
D135
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
10, 20 million- Tops!

10, 20 million- Tops!
 
COVID19
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
anyone have a link to the video? I wanna see if i'm going to die slowly... or over the course of a few weeks, during which time I will seek out that one chick from high school....
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.

The thing is, the only ones who can make "peace" talks with Putin are the Ukrainians themselves.

And they aren't too keen on that right now, what with the whole "daily Russian war crimes" thing being committed agains them.


putin could make peace at any time.  all he has to do is turn his forces around and farking LEAVE.

this is the same garbage logic that the right uses to go "why wont the dems fix anything!!!" while every republican votes against anything would fix anything.  you don't get to blame only one side for "not doing anything" when the other side - which dont forget is the side that began the problem - is still creating the problem every day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
it would be best to not survive a nuclear holocaust.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If we are going to blow up the planet, can we at least eliminate a billion people? This 34m seems like not even minor leagues.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
End Of Ze World
Youtube nZMwKPmsbWE


Here's another handy illustration to show how it would all go down
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it would be best to not survive a nuclear holocaust.


I dunno, leather, cars, guns, and all the cannibalism you could ever want.

What's not to love?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

COVID19: anyone have a link to the video? I wanna see if i'm going to die slowly... or over the course of a few weeks, during which time I will seek out that one chick from high school....


...who will tell you "Sorry, there's at least three other guys projected to last a few weeks longer than you. My requirement stands, and you are not the last man on Earth."
 
hershy799
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

10, 20 million- Tops!
10, 20 million- Tops!


I know it's a threadjack, but Kubrick was a genius to trick George C. Scott to act nutty (rather than straight) by falsely telling him that the camera was off.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.


The Russians possition for peace is "we keep the areas we invaded, fark you."  What you are suggesting is to let anyone who has a nuke do anything they want, globally, and well, shrug, what can ya do? They've got a nuke.  Gotta let them.  Better just let them and give them what they want.

Which is, of course, asinine.  You aren't getting funnies out of rage, it's because your idea is comically terrible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Party at ground zero, every movie star and you...
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed.


Came here to discuss the probability of hair mussing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Would have been a little less click-baity if they hadn't used the graphics from War Games.


I grew up with this being a very real thing. Didn't happen then and it won't happen now. Just like (his hero?) Khrushchev little Vladdie won't do anything more than be a bombast and threaten. He's too much of a narcissist to kill himself.

One of the things that scared the f**k out of Nikita during the Cuban Missile Crisis was that some moron in Cuba might actually launch.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

COVID19: anyone have a link to the video? I wanna see if i'm going to die slowly... or over the course of a few weeks, during which time I will seek out that one chick from high school....


PLAN A
Youtube 2jy3JU-ORpo
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A curious game.

It seems the only winning move is not to play.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know, it really is ok to link to the Youtube video rather than the article that talks about the Youtube video but provides no more information than you'd get if you'd just watched the video without the intermediary article.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't think it's that clinical... if you have release, you're going to have full release.


Watch Russia to ruin their release after all this edging towards the brink of armageddon.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: A curious game.

It seems the only winning move is not to play.


SMBC Theater - Wargames
Youtube TFCOapq3uYY
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I dunno, leather, cars, guns, and all the cannibalism you could ever want.

What's not to love?

I dunno, leather, cars, guns, and all the cannibalism you could ever want.

What's not to love?


No need for cannibalism.  We'd have all the meat we would ever eat from the brazillion deer that would feast on the fields from the former friendly farmers fried in the initial exchange.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hurricane threads have taught me I shouldn't care, because most of the cities vote the way I don't like or something.

GonnaCallYouOut: Can we just call you a fool instead?
Would that be ok?

You appease him enough and he will annex your sofa.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.

Can we just call you a fool instead?
Would that be ok?

You appease him enough and he will annex your sofa.


Yep.  He annexed South Ossetia under Bush, Crimea under Obama, giving him Eastern Ukraine seems unwise.  Just gives him some time to rebuild for one last annexation push before Russia experiences demographic collapse.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Unsung_Hero: asciibaron: it would be best to not survive a nuclear holocaust.

I dunno, leather, cars, guns, and all the cannibalism you could ever want.

What's not to love?

No need for cannibalism.  We'd have all the meat we would ever eat from the brazillion deer that would feast on the fields from the former friendly farmers fried in the initial exchange.


Who said anything about 'need'?  Relax, enjoy your apocalypse.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Unsung_Hero: asciibaron: it would be best to not survive a nuclear holocaust.

I dunno, leather, cars, guns, and all the cannibalism you could ever want.

What's not to love?

No need for cannibalism.  We'd have all the meat we would ever eat from the brazillion deer that would feast on the fields from the former friendly farmers fried in the initial exchange.


Just for fun.
Deer eat dead people
Will they be grazing on unharvested corn, overgrown wheat, or Uncle Harvey's bones?
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1520/DEFCON/

I'm pretty sure they just took a screenshot from this game.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Hurricane threads have taught me I shouldn't care, because most of the cities vote the way I don't like or something.

GonnaCallYouOut: whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.

Can we just call you a fool instead?
Would that be ok?

You appease him enough and he will annex your sofa.

Yep.  He annexed South Ossetia under Bush, Crimea under Obama, giving him Eastern Ukraine seems unwise.  Just gives him some time to rebuild for one last annexation push before Russia experiences demographic collapse.


The cities that are giving you aid, while the people you vote for try to deny it to everyone else?
Those cities?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Well, yeah, seems like the best reason for not letting like this happen.

If if that means peace talks with Pooty Poot.

Gentlemen, you may enragedly funny my posts.


Yes, because if we have learned anything from all of this, is that Putin is to be trusted.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

10, 20 million- Tops!
10, 20 million- Tops!


How can you post that and not post:

or


or

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
