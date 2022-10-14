 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Teen girl hires teen hitman to kill teen relative, say teen police. Okay, not that many teens   (audacy.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That website is farking unreadable, half the page is covered in floating menu bars.
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/t7arhV
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: That website is farking unreadable, half the page is covered in floating menu bars.
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/t7arhV


Probably designed by teen web developers
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"[T]he teen boy told investigators he was asked to commit the crime by the girl, who is a friend of his." The kid needs to choose his "friends" more carefully.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember, teens and hitmen out there: there is no I in teem.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the umpteenth time this has happened, I'm sure.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: That website is farking unreadable, half the page is covered in floating menu bars.
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/t7arhV


Looks great to me. I wonder if it's my Ad Blocker? I know the ad blocking browser I use on my phone renders a lot of pages that desktop browsers choke on. They don't block everything, but they definitely help.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, only the two teens, the hitter and the one that hired him. The victim was 33 years old.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?


Also, how are both the killer and the person who hired them getting charged with second degree murder? Isn't contract killing first degree murder anywhere they use degrees as classifications?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a kid with a classic can-do attitude. She had a goal, subcontracted out the gritty details, and reached the finish line. Just needs a little more training in OpSec, but that's something she can buff out over the next 15-20 years. I'm sure she'll make a great addition to an investment banking team.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?

Also, how are both the killer and the person who hired them getting charged with second degree murder? Isn't contract killing first degree murder anywhere they use degrees as classifications?


Teen prosecutor.
 
Katwang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have we not had the internet long enough now to realize underage kids wanting sex with your sorry ass are cops? Also internet  hit men are also cops.

Two terms I am not interested in searching.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just asking for a friend, but are these teens legal, barely legal, or jailbait?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?


He might have been expecting some nookie out of it. Trying to get sex sometimes leads people to shait they normally wouldn't think of doing.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rule #1, never kill for a woman. She was never going to sleep with you, I know.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's like, umpteen teens.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: That website is farking unreadable, half the page is covered in floating menu bars.
https://www.printfriendly.com/p/g/t7arhV


That's probably why it doesn't live up to laws in the EU.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This is the umpteenth time this has happened, I'm sure.


Yeah, this isn't exactly new, unfortunately.  Anybody got odds that she promised or implied she would have sex with him if he did this for her?  That's how these usually seem to go.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, only the two teens, the hitter and the one that hired him. The victim was 33 years old.


The movie will make all of them teens. The actors playing them will all be over 25.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?


Im.gonna guess an offer of six was involved.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?

Im.gonna guess an offer of six was involved.


Sex.... six sexes it was
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: ctighe2353: Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?

Im.gonna guess an offer of six was involved.

Sex.... six sexes it was


Hope he got half upfront.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Teen girl hires teen hitman to kill relative, say police"

Is she only able to cope with absolutes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Rule #1, never kill for a woman. She was never going to sleep with you, I know.


not true

Fark user imageView Full Size


She left her husband, found a boyfriend slept with him, and then asked him to kill her ex-husband so she could get custody of their child.

--Snapped
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?

Also, how are both the killer and the person who hired them getting charged with second degree murder? Isn't contract killing first degree murder anywhere they use degrees as classifications?


Good question, honestly - that's premeditated murder on the part of the girl and premeditated murder for hire on the part of the dude
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x318]


I mean, if Alyssa Milano had asked teenage me to kill someone, I'm not saying it would have happened, but I might have needed to consider it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think if you're old enough to plot a murder, including hiring a hitman, you're old enough to stand trial as an adult. The hitman might get away with being tried as a juvenile.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Mikey1969: Yeah, only the two teens, the hitter and the one that hired him. The victim was 33 years old.

The movie will make all of them teens. The actors playing them will all be over 25.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Remember, teens and hitmen out there: there is no I in teem.


But there's an 'i' in "kill".

- OJ Simpson
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: I mean, if Alyssa Milano had asked teenage me to kill someone


She wouldn't needed to have asked you. There are people on movie sets (interns?) that do this sort of stuff, bring coffee, rub feet, murder for hire...that sort of thing.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I think if you're old enough to plot a murder, including hiring a hitman, you're old enough to stand trial as an adult. The hitman might get away with being tried as a juvenile.


Clearly she is NOT old enough to plot a murder and hire a hitman. Who knows how many teenage girls are out there, Meangirling their victims to death because they're good at it. But if she can't even work a VPN and search the Darkweb and pay with Doge, she's not exactly mature enough for the cheerleader hit squad.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?


Smarter than asking a state trooper.  Unfortunately in this case "smarter" left a dead body.  Why couldn't she go to  a state trooper like everyone else?

/why state troopers? (or is this just local to where I was.  Maryland?).
//why isn't it ever county deputies?
///the world may never know
 
Katwang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Mikey1969: This is the umpteenth time this has happened, I'm sure.

Yeah, this isn't exactly new, unfortunately.  Anybody got odds that she promised or implied she would have sex with him if he did this for her?  That's how these usually seem to go.


From your username you have fallen for this trap a few times too many.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 660x474]


EV
REE
SING
GAL
NITE
THEY'RE DRIVING ME INSANE
THOSE TEENS INSIDE MY BRAIN
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Unsung_Hero: Guy took a contract and fulfilled it.  If he hadn't been caught and immediately rolled on the girl, he'd have had a good application for a job in organized crime.

Who the hell has a friend ask them to kill someone and thinks doing it might be a good idea?

Im.gonna guess an offer of six was involved.


Ayup. Probably went to the creepy weirdo who has been sniffing after her for the last 2 years and made him an offer he couldn't refuse
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x318]

I mean, if Alyssa Milano had asked teenage me to kill someone, I'm not saying it would have happened, but I might have needed to consider it.


Back in the day, If Justine Bateman & Christina Applegate said they would have a threesome I would've happily pushed the annihilate the planet button.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in the Stone Age, when I was a teen, there were plenty of entries on my "need to die" list.

Apparently, I was too much of a slacker.  I just fantasized painful and humiliating death scenarios for each of them.  That wasted enough of my time.  Funny thing, now, I can't think of a single name on that list.
 
