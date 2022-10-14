 Skip to content
Russia tried to shoot a missile at Ukraine, accidentally blew up their own power plant in Russia. Oops
54
    More: Amusing, shot  
54 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just another Russian victory comrades!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now do Moscow.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DNRTFA Have they blamed Ukraine for a cowardly terrorist attack and threatened nuclear response?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's just so hard for me to worry about Russian nukes anymore.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, it's called a missile for a reason. If it struck its intended target, it would be called a hitile.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 448x848]


*Yoink*
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, it's called a missile for a reason. If it struck its intended target, it would be called a hitile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone is gonna fall out of a window onto a lot of polonium bullets for that error.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
realmolo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the true legacy of Putin, honestly.

He's showing the world that Russia is absolutely incompetent, and isn't really a threat. Except for the nukes. But it's doubtful that the nukes even work correctly at this point.

Essentially, Russia can be mostly ignored. They're a big version of North Korea.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet Yakov Smirnov has something to say about this.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 448x848] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that this actual instance?
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"iconic"

"smokin' hot"

"supermodel"

..."super power"
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 448x848] [View Full Size image _x_]

Is that this actual instance?


No, that was a while ago.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's Russian for "Front Towards Enemy?" I guess they don't know either.
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Don't underestimate the Russians." - Some Farker
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anuran: DNRTFA Have they blamed Ukraine for a cowardly terrorist attack and threatened nuclear response?


What are they gonna do, nuke Rostov-on-Don?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, it's called a missile for a reason. If it struck its intended target, it would be called a hitile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is your daily reminder that Russia is a superpower...

No really they are...

Okay you can stop laughing now.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whoops  hahahahahaha
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Video of the boom: https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1580965374757310465?s=20&t=1Zw-ownuCk-cKEgPi-UAxw
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Now do Moscow.


That was Belgorod.  Now do Beograd.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have they blamed this on Ukraine yet?

Offhand I'd say this has some Reichstag energy.
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

realmolo: This is the true legacy of Putin, honestly.

He's showing the world that Russia is absolutely incompetent, and isn't really a threat. Except for the nukes. But it's doubtful that the nukes even work correctly at this point.

Essentially, Russia can be mostly ignored. They're a big version of North Korea.



You're delusional, drinking or both. By all modern estimates Russia has 4500-6000 strategic warheads. If you think a few hundred to a few thousand of them wouldn't detonate if launched then feel free to stand at ground zero of any target.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: DNRTFA Have they blamed Ukraine for a cowardly terrorist attack and threatened nuclear response?


Of course.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: This is your daily reminder that Russia is a superpower...

No really they are...

Okay you can stop laughing now.


That's funny. I gotta write that down and send it to my friend stationed on the Kursk. He's been gone a long time now. He'll get a kick out of that one.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sounds suspiciously like something was hacked.  Which if true, means that the Ukrainians could potentially hack a tactical nuke's flight path.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Accidentally"
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 339x242]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why was someone pointing a camera at the power station before the impact?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia can't even get conventional missiles to work right, and they expect us to believe that their nuclear weapons are completely functional?
🤔
 
Weaver95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Why was someone pointing a camera at the power station before the impact?


Maybe they have a power plant fetish and just don't want to talk about it.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: That sounds suspiciously like something was hacked.  Which if true, means that the Ukrainians could potentially hack a tactical nuke's flight path.


Or internal sabotage. Probably not, but I'm getting the impression some % of Russian forces are ready to go after their own government over continuing to die for Putin's fever dream. The only question is where that magical tipping point % is.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So which side of Hanlon's Razor are we gonna apply to this? Is it malice masquerading as an error? Or an error that will be attributed to malice?
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jmr61: realmolo: This is the true legacy of Putin, honestly.

He's showing the world that Russia is absolutely incompetent, and isn't really a threat. Except for the nukes. But it's doubtful that the nukes even work correctly at this point.

Essentially, Russia can be mostly ignored. They're a big version of North Korea.


You're delusional, drinking or both. By all modern estimates Russia has 4500-6000 strategic warheads. If you think a few hundred to a few thousand of them wouldn't detonate if launched then feel free to stand at ground zero of any target.


Joke's on you - that's precisely the best place to be standing!  You don't want to survive a nuclear exchange.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Russia blows up it's own power plant."

So Vlad... about that threat of nuclear attack.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Possibly a stolen Australian missile?
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop shooting yourself! Stop shooting yourself!

Actually, keep shooting yourself.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: DNRTFA Have they blamed Ukraine for a cowardly terrorist attack and threatened nuclear response?


You laugh but... Putin has done that sort of thing before.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Putin: Comrade commander, you have failed Mother Russia.  You may choose, fall out of tall building window, or spend rest of life in Siberia.

Commander: I choose Siberia.

Putin: You! NEW Commander! Take this dog to Siberia and throw him from tall building window.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
jmr61:


You're delusional, drinking or both. By all modern estimates Russia has 4500-6000 strategic warheads. If you think a few hundred to a few thousand of them wouldn't detonate if launched then feel free to stand at ground zero of any target.

In any major nuclear exchange that would be best possible outcome, to be standing at ground zero. After that, the living would envy the dead.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


