(BBC)   I'm a corpse, Harry   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP, Rhun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, man... that sucks

RIP!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. This is going to break a lot of hearts.
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that sucks.

but like i've said... anyone who makes it to 70 has had a full life. Sad, but not a tragedy.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck! That sucks. I really enjoyed all of his characters.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker was a magnificent show.... the man had tremendous depth & acting chops

RIP
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snape, the good Dumbledore, Ollivander, Mr Dursley, Mrs Malfoy, and the Fat Lady in the painting.. and now Hagrid? yikes
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add me to the "That sucks" list

/RIP, Mr. Coltrane
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funniest story is his movie  "The Pope Must Die" had to be renamed "The Pope Must Diet" here in the US as to not offend Catholics. He was interviewed and said he was quite offended by that renaming because that means the movie studio was basically calling him fat.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Robbie.  Thanks for the movies.

hellogiggles.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x321]


I watch this every year on Christmas Eve! (On VHS, no less.)

I'll miss you, Robbie. Thanks for what you did while you were here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x321]

I watch this every year on Christmas Eve! (On VHS, no less.)

I'll miss you, Robbie. Thanks for what you did while you were here.


Rumor is that character was the basis for Hagrid.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Cracker was a magnificent show.... the man had tremendous depth & acting chops

RIP


And Harry Potter's mom was in it.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, damn.  Hagrid?!

Easily one of the best characters from that series, even if he was mostly comic relief.  Well, maybe that is exactly why.

RIP, Hagrid.  Thank you for all the entertainment.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what being forensically intelligent means. Sounds impressive though.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Snape, the good Dumbledore, Ollivander, Mr Dursley, Mrs Malfoy, and the Fat Lady in the painting.. and now Hagrid? yikes


Someone should go check to make sure Emma Watson is safe and doing ok.  You know, just in case.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a good week for British actors. Put Emma Thompson in bubble-wrap, stat!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I always got a kick out of Robbie Coltrane. He was one of those people you never thought about when naming favorite actors, but when you saw him on screen, you knew it was going to be good.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Man, I always got a kick out of Robbie Coltrane. He was one of those people you never thought about when naming favorite actors, but when you saw him on screen, you knew it was going to be good.


Yup

RIP
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit, Elektra.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hagrid is dumbledead? Isn't there a spell for that?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: gonegirl: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x321]

I watch this every year on Christmas Eve! (On VHS, no less.)

I'll miss you, Robbie. Thanks for what you did while you were here.

Rumor is that character was the basis for Hagrid.


One of my favorites...

"Spectacles...testicles...wallet and watch!"

As someone who was raised catholic, that line always makes me laugh!
 
bad_blood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size

Read the headline in this voice.
"I'm a cop... Larry"
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Cracker was a magnificent show.... the man had tremendous depth & acting chops

RIP


God the writing on that show was amazing.  Cracker was completely unsympathetic with no redemption arc at all.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: RIP, Rhun.

[Fark user image image 850x354]


Commando is such an underrated movie.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't someone cast a spell or something?

RIP talented chap.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...he had the biggest pants I have ever seen..."


Not exactly the Eulogy I'd be hoping for.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JK Rowling's horcruxes OTOH remain secure
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Man, I always got a kick out of Robbie Coltrane. He was one of those people you never thought about when naming favorite actors, but when you saw him on screen, you knew it was going to be good.


John Leguizamo is that for me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Snape, the good Dumbledore, Ollivander, Mr Dursley, Mrs Malfoy, and the Fat Lady in the painting.. and now Hagrid? yikes


You forgot Marcus Belby.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Why am I suddenly worried that I'm not carrying enough insurance?"

Some of the best ally lines ever in the Bond series came from him. Like, "My knee aches every single day! Twice as bad when it is cold. Do you have any idea how long the winter lasts in this country?"

RIP Valentin.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I have no idea what being forensically intelligent means. Sounds impressive though.


It's when you look like this when you think:

ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children," Coltrane said in the special. "So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes." ~ Robbie Coltrane
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: This is not a good week for British actors. Put Emma Thompson in bubble-wrap, stat!


Double for Maggie Smith.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an English friend who met Emma Thompson and Robbie Coltrane while they were making Tutti Frutti.

He said it was first time he ever had real, quality cocaine.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Mikey1969: Man, I always got a kick out of Robbie Coltrane. He was one of those people you never thought about when naming favorite actors, but when you saw him on screen, you knew it was going to be good.

John Leguizamo is that for me.


I love the guy, but hate that he's shilling for Papa John's. Gross.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: the Fat Lady in the painting


Thought you meant Dawn French and I got sad...different fat lady I guess.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A remarkably talented actor.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In "From Hell" he complimented Johnny Dep's Inspector Abeline so well. Even if not a big role, he always nailed
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Do you have any idea how long the winter lasts in this country?


SILENCE!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's very sad but that headline is hilarious
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Snape, the good Dumbledore, Ollivander, Mr Dursley, Mrs Malfoy, and the Fat Lady in the painting.. and now Hagrid? yikes


What?

Harris played Dumbledore as a wizened old sage - which was fine for the first two books which were pretty much children's stories. Gambon perfectly portrayed the weirdo that was Dumbledore.
 
xtalman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chuckled at submission, is that bad?   Saw he passed from other news sources, RIP Large Great British Actor.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Cracker was a magnificent show....


THIS ^^^^
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: COVID19: Snape, the good Dumbledore, Ollivander, Mr Dursley, Mrs Malfoy, and the Fat Lady in the painting.. and now Hagrid? yikes

Someone should go check to make sure Emma Watson is safe and doing ok.  You know, just in case.


Yes, but any evidence would likely be photoshopped.
 
