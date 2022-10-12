 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Alex Jones was hiat with a nearly $1 billion Sandy Hook judgment. Because he's an asshole, and everyone hates him?   (slate.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet if he had shown up in court and done what the judge ordered, and not yelled and caused a shiatshow on his broadcast about it during the case, the judgement would have been significantly lower.  Stuff he's constitutionally incapable of doing.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oooooooo, philter pwnt!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we're not allowed to sentence someone to be set adrift in an endless sea of cockpunches in a civil case.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm struggling to think of a person on this earth I'd like to see beaten to a pulp with an aluminum baseball bat more than Alex Jones.

Worthless piece of sh*t.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: I'm struggling to think of a person on this earth I'd like to see beaten to a pulp with an aluminum baseball bat more than Alex Jones.

Worthless piece of sh*t.


I'm tired of pretending to respect his right to be here on this planet.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're running into crisis actors all day, maybe it's you who is the asshole.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now charge him with a crime.
He sent his flying monkey brigade to harass these folks, he deserves to be in jail for that.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you dig yourself into a hole, and when they put you on trial you never stop digging.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's all true about AJ being in the running for biggest asshole on the planet, that isn't why he had this huge judgement against him.
It's because he used the megaphone of his radio show to widely call for so many terrible things against the victims and their families. It was his complete knowledge of the harm he was causing, then continued to make things worse. He is literally culpable for destroying entire families during one of the worst tragedies the country has ever known.

Real justice would be prison. Death penalty is really only a start. The only silver lining is that he will be hounded for rest of his life. His finances are entirely owned by the victims' families and he will never earn a legitimate dollar again. Good luck going on the run to Russsia, if they'll take him.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds legit.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, THAT was dumb.

TL, DR; He wasn't dinged for defamation, but for the constant emotional distress he put these families thru.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure we knew that already, Slate.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll never see a dime of it. This will get tied up in appeals court for years, meanwhile he'll be moving his money and assets into shell companies and offshore banks (if he already hasn't) before filing for bankruptcy.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Times has a breakdown of the damages awarded.

In general the awards to each person seem proportional to the amount of time Alex Jones spent attacking them. One weird thing is the much smaller award received by parent David Wheeler than by FBI agent William Aldenberg. Alex Jones was alleging they were the same person. Why is that $25 million of slander/defamation and $30 million of emotional distress to Mr. Wheeler but $45 million of slander/defamation and $45 million of emotional distress to Mr. Aldenberg? Does someone who was following the case have an answer?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: I'm struggling to think of a person on this earth I'd like to see beaten to a pulp with an aluminum baseball bat more than Alex Jones.

Worthless piece of sh*t.


Rupert Murdoch, Alex is little more than a batshiat amateur in comparison
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: While it's all true about AJ being in the running for biggest asshole on the planet, that isn't why he had this huge judgement against him.
It's because he used the megaphone of his radio show to widely call for so many terrible things against the victims and their families. It was his complete knowledge of the harm he was causing, then continued to make things worse. He is literally culpable for destroying entire families during one of the worst tragedies the country has ever known.

Real justice would be prison. Death penalty is really only a start. The only silver lining is that he will be hounded for rest of his life. His finances are entirely owned by the victims' families and he will never earn a legitimate dollar again. Good luck going on the run to Russsia, if they'll take him.


To be fair, he never earned a legitimate dollar before, either.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: I'm struggling to think of a person on this earth I'd like to see beaten to a pulp with an aluminum baseball bat more than Alex Jones.

Worthless piece of sh*t.


Just about everyone in the Trump administration.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because we're not allowed to sentence someone to be set adrift in an endless sea of cockpunches in a civil case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because he farking deserved it, that's why!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Well, THAT was dumb.

TL, DR; He wasn't dinged for defamation, but for the constant emotional distress he put these families thru.

Yeah, I'm pretty sure we knew that already, Slate.


Yeah, well......sometimes an explanation is needed for the people who ride the proverbial short bus.  I guarantee there are people who neither approve or disapprove of Jones who think, "Well, that seems excessive.  Why would the court levy a fine like that?".
I understand that your brilliance allows you to interpret the meaning behind every action on this planet, but others need that extra bit of explanation once in a while.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not surprising that Alex Jones is going with the "I never killed anyone defense".  Where have I heard that one before?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, we can scoff at Slate all we want (and they probably deserve it), but most Americans don't know either jack or shiat about defamation, the law, lawsuits or Alex Jones. People who legit don't follow this shiat the way the geniuses on Fark do probably need these explanations.

And some of the geniuses on Fark need them, too, because some of them STILL don't understand any of the things I listed up there.

Most Americans are dum-dums. Sorry, but that's become an inescapable conclusion.
 
drxym
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jones didn't do what the court ordered, he didn't do what his lawyers asked, he repeatedly showed contempt and demonised the judge, the jury and the victims. And now he is where he is. It's hard to see how he could have sabotaged his chances any more except by whipping it out and jerking off.

So fark him. I hope the rest of his life is deliciously miserable - lawsuits, penury, contempt, jail. He earned every minute of it and I will enjoy watching.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes. His net worth is allegedly between $135 and $270 million. I would posit that as a person he's not worth a bucket of warm week-old piss. Best part is that even if that judgement is cut in half he won't even have enough for that van down by the river I hope his hateful sick ass ends up in.

I think the jury knew that when they picked the amount.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully Joe Rogan has him on so he can explain his point of view.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: And they'll never see a dime of it. This will get tied up in appeals court for years, meanwhile he'll be moving his money and assets into shell companies and offshore banks (if he already hasn't) before filing for bankruptcy.


In order to appeal he would need to post a bond for the full amount of the verdict.
 
