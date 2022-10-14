 Skip to content
(CNN)   Amazon wants you to know that you thoroughly enjoyed the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, that you have no complaints about it at all, and that you can't wait for the next season to get underway   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME


Still better than the White incel edgelord cumsock, who's not even a better love story than Twilight
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been watching it off and on.

I find Galadriel's storyline less compelling. I liked the Southland villager stories and Elanor and the Harfoots.more.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have actually enjoyed it very much, so ... bite me, I guess?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My wife has been enjoying the hell out of it.  At least there's still nudity to gaze upon once in a while.  I couldn't get into it.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought it had gotten good reviews? I was ready to eat crow and watch it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I kept trying to watch Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Prime kept switching me over. Wouldn't you like this instead?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Um, subby, I am enjoying it greatly, I haven't heard any particularly compelling complaints (only stupid ones), and I'm certainly looking forward to the next season.

They wouldn't have greenlit the 2nd season without the metrics proving massive, widespread viewing. The complainers are a loud, annoying tiny minority.
 
miscreant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've been watching it. It's ok. I wish they'd put that amount of money into The Wheel of Time, but a LotR spinoff has a lot more drawn than WoT, so I'm not surprised they didn't
 
wouldestous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'yes, we are all individuals'


/'im not'
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My wife has been enjoying the hell out of it.  At least there's still nudity to gaze upon once in a while.  I couldn't get into it.


Annnnnd I just realized we're not talking about the Game of Thrones reboot.  Whatever.  I'm going to take a nap now
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope in the next season they use James Madison's crystal flute as a MacGuffin and Lizzo plays a dwarf and they introduce some black mermaid characters. The howls of outrage from the racist smoothbrains will be delightful.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Andric: I have actually enjoyed it very much, so ... bite me, I guess?


The Genius of Galadriel
Youtube pBsvMrOheCI

Sheer genius.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ended well, don't think the needs to prove anything per the ratings guides it's murdering all other shows...even with the concern articles coming out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm gonna watch it soon
 
special20
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME


dailyherald.comView Full Size

I can see it is flowing through you already...
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Ended well, don't think the needs to prove anything per the ratings guides it's murdering all other shows...even with the concern articles coming out.


At least the La times concern article had the ratings chicken noodle news

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-10-13/lord-of-the-rings-rings-of-power-amazon-season-1-audience
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank God this season is over.

Its awful mystery box smoke and mirrors. And to make it worse, the joke is on you, the loyal JRR fan.

Hot garbage.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once I smothered my inner Tolkien nerd with a pillow, I was able to enjoy most of it.

It's pretty, it's well acted, reasonably well written.  A few nit picky nerdy issues but not enough to stop from enjoying it as a whole.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not bad, it's just not amazing. As a Tolkien fanboy I'm nerding out on seeing all the lore but honestly it's not very well written. Dialogue is stilted, a lot of things are predictable, and it feels like they took a bunch of tired hack writers from other shows and said 'Look, people, you're doing high fantasy this week. Come up with something before lunch!'

The biggest problem I see is how they took a massive setting from the books and made it feel like it's all happening in one tiny village. The scope is all wrong. Still watching it though.
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME


you forgot obese, autistic and disabled.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I look at this as a plus....

It means Amazon, who has access to pretty much every data point about most of us, still thinks most of us aren't complete dorks, and aren't upset that you can't shiatcan ratings because an elf was\wasn't a latino transvestite.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still anticipating Wheel of Time S2 more.

/threadjack
 
wouldestous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i find your criticism to be shallow and pedantic
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My wife has been enjoying the hell out of it.  At least there's still nudity to gaze upon once in a while.  I couldn't get into it.


We watching the same show?

Whar nudity, whar?
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My wife has been enjoying the hell out of it.  At least there's still nudity to gaze upon once in a while.  I couldn't get into it.

Annnnnd I just realized we're not talking about the Game of Thrones reboot.  Whatever.  I'm going to take a nap now


Ah, nevermind!
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm enjoying it.  It has the same problem as any "first" in a series does in that it sets the mood and builds the world that will be exciting in act 2.

I think it is paced a little awkwardly slow, but not so much that it's a problem.  It's a nice change from the overly fast other shows I've been watching.

So... yeah, I'll watch a season 2.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: I thought it had gotten good reviews? I was ready to eat crow and watch it.


It's just kind of boring. But so is the source material.

Very pretty though. I'll probably watch the next season.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's...decent, I guess?

Some of the actors/storylines are clearly more compelling than other actors and storylines.  I've loved the Elrond/Durin scenes, and Durin's wife is one of the highlights of the series.  The Harfoot/Stranger stuff is intriguing and sometimes fun.  Adar has been an enjoyable antagonist.

That being said, Bronwyn and Arondir need to go the way of the Hawks in Legends of Tomorrow.  Also, Galadriel is dull as dishwater, except for those moments when it looks like she's about to jump Halbrand's bones.  Most everyone else has been forgettable.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not that it's boring, it's just that it's banal, with factory-pressed, boilerplate plot points and rudimentary character archtypes so superficial and predictable you can guess what's in the mystery box before they even have a chance to introduce it.

Like we expected nothing less from a couple protoges of JJ Abrams.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like it well enough, it looks great, and Galadriel is as perfect casting as I've ever seen. But a few things seem "off" to me, as a kid who lived and breathed LotR:

Galadriel seems de-powered. She's literally older than the sun, and one of the most powerful of the Eldar, but they gave her a real "low-level" vibe. Maybe it's so they can power her up over the course of the show - I get it, but it's not very "Tolkien".

Similarly, gimmicks like the "symbol" in the first episode being a "map" or whatever, or the Morgul blade being a thing to do the thing that made that other thing happen - that kind of stuff belongs in Wheel of Time, not Lord of the Rings.

And lastly, the scale. It's all computer graphics so I do not understand why they made this creative decision. The stakes don't feel very high. A fleet of three very small ships coming to save what seems like a single village? I could go on and on and farking on about those ships too, but I'll let this meme sum it up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: vudukungfu: The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME

Still better than the White incel edgelord cumsock, who's not even a better love story than Twilight


anything is a better love story than Twilight
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So if I go around quietly muttering that I am Marie of Romania, eventually some elf will happen by and try to put me on the throne in Bucharest?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I haven't seen it, nor do I plan on watching it. I loathe all that hobbit dork crap since I saw the movies, as they did little to tone-down JRR Tolkien's horribly racist narrative themes. It was almost Harry Potter bad in that respect.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I liked it a lot. They made good use of the source material. Sue me.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The CGI is not up to the amount of money they spent.

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size

A little too heavy with the clone stamp there ...

From the same guys who did the Iranian missile launch I guess.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got to see a Balrog again. I could watch an entire season of a balrog turning a mine into a tomb
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It seems perfectly fine to me, and I'm a lifelong Tolkien nerd. It doesn't track perfectly with published works, but one needs to let the show runners do something.  It isn't like there's tons of cannon out there- JRRT wrote the second age in pencil and barely an outline- And he was constantly changing things about.   I've seen harsh you tube posts screaming over three sentences JRRT wrote about Harfoots.  Eh.

All in all, I find the licenses taken on ring of power less jarring than in Wheel of Time, if for no better reason than actual stories were written for the wheel of time.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The CGI is not up to the amount of money they spent.

[mediaproxy.salon.com image 600x252]
A little too heavy with the clone stamp there ...

From the same guys who did the Iranian missile launch I guess.


As the bible says "swords to plowshares" (Amos 5 I think?)
 
Thingster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fano: I thought it had gotten good reviews? I was ready to eat crow and watch it.


It's getting good reviews from "reviewers", and terrible reviews from the audience and actual critical reviewers.

Just like so many other productions that are trying to be socially relevant, instead of telling a compelling story.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I haven't seen it, nor do I plan on watching it. I loathe all that hobbit dork crap since I saw the movies, as they did little to tone-down JRR Tolkien's horribly racist narrative themes. It was almost Harry Potter bad in that respect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: phalamir: vudukungfu: The black, lesbian, Sith Lord is gonna be AWESOME

Still better than the White incel edgelord cumsock, who's not even a better love story than Twilight

anything is a better love story than Twilight


No, there is worse.

50 shades, and the "BDSM" mommy-pory is spawned are lower level.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You mean the people most invested in the show are going to advocate for it's success?

THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: Subtonic: I haven't seen it, nor do I plan on watching it. I loathe all that hobbit dork crap since I saw the movies, as they did little to tone-down JRR Tolkien's horribly racist narrative themes. It was almost Harry Potter bad in that respect.

[Fark user image 224x224]


I'm a little surprised they never did a fantasy nerd song about Irish folk mythological creatures.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: I like it well enough, it looks great, and Galadriel is as perfect casting as I've ever seen. But a few things seem "off" to me, as a kid who lived and breathed LotR:

Galadriel seems de-powered. She's literally older than the sun, and one of the most powerful of the Eldar, but they gave her a real "low-level" vibe. Maybe it's so they can power her up over the course of the show - I get it, but it's not very "Tolkien".

Similarly, gimmicks like the "symbol" in the first episode being a "map" or whatever, or the Morgul blade being a thing to do the thing that made that other thing happen - that kind of stuff belongs in Wheel of Time, not Lord of the Rings.

And lastly, the scale. It's all computer graphics so I do not understand why they made this creative decision. The stakes don't feel very high. A fleet of three very small ships coming to save what seems like a single village? I could go on and on and farking on about those ships too, but I'll let this meme sum it up.

[Fark user image 460x465]


Obvious nonsense, that diagram has the horses and mithril fuel locations switched, and doesn't even include the bowling alley or the restaurants
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tranquil Hegemony: I like it well enough, it looks great, and Galadriel is as perfect casting as I've ever seen. But a few things seem "off" to me, as a kid who lived and breathed LotR:

Galadriel seems de-powered. She's literally older than the sun, and one of the most powerful of the Eldar, but they gave her a real "low-level" vibe. Maybe it's so they can power her up over the course of the show - I get it, but it's not very "Tolkien".

Similarly, gimmicks like the "symbol" in the first episode being a "map" or whatever, or the Morgul blade being a thing to do the thing that made that other thing happen - that kind of stuff belongs in Wheel of Time, not Lord of the Rings.

And lastly, the scale. It's all computer graphics so I do not understand why they made this creative decision. The stakes don't feel very high. A fleet of three very small ships coming to save what seems like a single village? I could go on and on and farking on about those ships too, but I'll let this meme sum it up.

[Fark user image 460x465]

Obvious nonsense, that diagram has the horses and mithril fuel locations switched, and doesn't even include the bowling alley or the restaurants


No, you're thinking of Bongo's Dream House.
 
