(MLive.com)   Site being eyed for low incoming housing to be used as a golf course for a country club instead, filthy peasants   (mlive.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin has an opinion on this.

George Carlin about golfing
Youtube Z4w7H48tBS8
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? The homeless can live in the Caddy Shack...
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's called creating jobs for homeless caddies, subby!
 
Jz4p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crisis averted.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All that nice grass makes a great place to set up a homeless encampment at night.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From TFA: The property, located just south of the country club along the west shore of Whites Lake

How apropos.
 
roddack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So will the signs show Par and Tents per hole?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine belonging to a country club.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


No kidding.

Hey, do you like golf? F*CK YOU
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some people do not belong!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TL, DR: The city got outbid. To listen to subby, you'd think they actually bulldozed over a homeless encampment to put in a golf course.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kalamazoo County tried to buy the property for $6 million to turn it into housing and services for residents experiencing homelessness, but Oakland Finance LLC bought it instead.

Oh, the humanity! Legal owners of a property wish to develop it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
nacla.orgView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
History of the world Part 1 - Fuck The Poor
Youtube MqkT4B-9MGk
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Same as it always was
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

karlandtanya: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MqkT4B-9MGk]



Came here for this.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Kalamazoo County tried to buy the property for $6 million to turn it into housing and services for residents experiencing homelessness, but Oakland Finance LLC bought it instead.

Oh, the humanity! Legal owners of a property wish to develop it.


reported for camouflaging "wog" in username and being a boring capitalist stooge
 
Bondith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Low incoming housing?  Like, a bungalow that's flying low to avoid the radar as it approaches the target?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are going to build affordable housing.  At least affordable for some.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

What an incoming house might look like:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

INCOMMMMIINNG!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TL, DR: The city got outbid. To listen to subby, you'd think they actually bulldozed over a homeless encampment to put in a golf course.


Sounds like the city did it on purpose.

Say you're considering a homeless shelter, but put it out in the country next to a country club.

Country club isn't going to stand by and let that happen, outbids them

City shrugs and says, we tried, oh well.

They do that same shiat in the DC area -  oh darn, we just couldn't get this affordable housing built!  Too much resistance.

Well ya farking morons, maybe stop planning them in well-to-do areas.  As if a bunch of poor people are going to feel at home there anyway.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The answer to the question: What is the exact opposite of low-income housing?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to the article, the property is near the existing country club, which already has an eighteen hole course. They plan to develop a nine hole course on the newly acquired property. So this country club has a front nine, back nine, and soon will have a NIMBY nine.
 
Bondith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

forteblast: The answer to the question: What is the exact opposite of low-income housing?


High outgo, uh, open space?

/maybe that asylum Wonko the Sane built
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They wanted to put a homeless shelter next to a country club? Not near public transit options or around local employment opportunities and basic services, but out in the woods next to a golf course?

Yes, a lot more to the story here than wasting 5 paragraphs describing a typical zoning variance procedure.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As the national water crisis continues to grow in scope. As inflation soars and people are forced to choose between food and shelter.

Pinata economics. We beat the rich until the gold flows.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's the real deal: The country club wanted a variance to remove more than 60% of the trees on the property, because zoning only allows less than 50% to be removed. They got the variance. On condition that they put in more trees to make up the excess number they are allowed to remove. Bwah-hahahaa!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, building houses for the intractable homeless is like pissing in the wind while rolling a boulder uphill. You're spending money now just to have to spend 5 times as much later cleaning that shiat up. You know what would help the homeless problem in my area? Free Fentanyl.
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Also, building houses for the intractable homeless is like pissing in the wind while rolling a boulder uphill. You're spending money now just to have to spend 5 times as much later cleaning that shiat up. You know what would help the homeless problem in my area? Free Fentanyl.


You seem pleasant.
 
