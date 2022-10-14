 Skip to content
(Twitter) If you are planning on ordering computer equipment, you better place your orders now before the Chinese semiconductor industry goes up in smoke
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
OptionC [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Dark Brandon has wiped out the Russian army and the Chinese semiconductor industry in under 2 years.   It's really kind of amazing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
ah yes, whatabout. tried and true!
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
take beet from bin 3 on your way out.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


OptionC [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?


Apple doesn't manufacture any chips, they use TSMC as a contract fab.

Here's where TI's fabs are:

https://www.ti.com/about-ti/company/ti-at-a-glance/manufacturing.html

One in China (probably going to have to close), none in Ireland.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

OptionC: optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?

Apple doesn't manufacture any chips, they use TSMC as a contract fab.

Here's where TI's fabs are:

https://www.ti.com/about-ti/company/ti-at-a-glance/manufacturing.html

One in China (probably going to have to close), none in Ireland.


They used to have a Ireland factory for Mac Plus. And did chips there too.
I think my old Plus was Irish.
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2020/11/apples-cork-campus-celebrates-40-years-of-community-and-looks-to-the-future/
Apple's operations in Cork, Ireland, have grown exponentially since 1980.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

optikeye: OptionC: optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?

Apple doesn't manufacture any chips, they use TSMC as a contract fab.

Here's where TI's fabs are:

https://www.ti.com/about-ti/company/ti-at-a-glance/manufacturing.html

One in China (probably going to have to close), none in Ireland.

They used to have a Ireland factory for Mac Plus. And did chips there too.
I think my old Plus was Irish.
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2020/11/apples-cork-campus-celebrates-40-years-of-community-and-looks-to-the-future/
Apple's operations in Cork, Ireland, have grown exponentially since 1980.


That was a system assembly plant, not a semiconductor fab.  Apple didn't start designing their own chips until, like, 2010 - they always bought off the shelf before that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

OptionC: That was a system assembly plant, not a semiconductor fab.  Apple didn't start designing their own chips until, like, 2010 - they always bought off the shelf before that.


Nope.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_Woz_Machine
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
I mean, it's funny, but they'll stop laughing and get back to work eventually man.

Cheech and Chong Clip - Take These
sleze
43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [preview.redd.it image 850x567]


FARK OFF!!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


Show me the plan you have to deal with China.
 
ColSanders
37 minutes ago  
Thank goodness I already got my Steam Deck. Good luck, all.
 
DRTFA
37 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jordanschnyc: THREAD: The US government's new export controls are wreaking havoc on China's chip industry. New rules around "US persons" are driving an "industry-wide decapitation."


Don't you mean wrecking havoc?
Narrator: No, Eli.
 
BeerGraduate
36 minutes ago  

sleze: GardenWeasel: [preview.redd.it image 850x567]

FARK OFF!!


You sound triggered. Do you have Biden Derangement Syndrome?
 
Watubi
35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


Don't worry, rich people get bailouts.  People that already have nothing with continue to be ignored
 
tom baker's scarf
34 minutes ago  
https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/news/press-releases/2021/08/24/governor-whitmer-announces-new-semiconductor-wafer-manufacturing-and-rd-facility-bringing-150-jobs-
 
Claude Ballse
34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


shiat happens, move on.

As a bitter Gen X'er with no retirement since the same people you listed took it and so many other opportunities away from me, I really don't care.

They can create a diversified portfolio of lottery tickets & AmWay memberships as investments for all I care.
 
Rucker10
32 minutes ago  

sleze: GardenWeasel: [preview.redd.it image 850x567]

FARK OFF!!


CheatCommando [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?


And a hell of a lot is done in Taiwan and Korea, not China as well.
 
Jz4p
31 minutes ago  
Oh good.  This is excellent news, because I am a person who rejoices in the suffering of others whom I have not met.  I rejoice also that the abstract entity that requests my taxes is "winning."
 
GonnaCallYouOut
31 minutes ago  

OptionC: TSMC


Which stands for?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.

Show me the plan you have to deal with China.


His plans involves kneepads I think.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

optikeye: OptionC: That was a system assembly plant, not a semiconductor fab.  Apple didn't start designing their own chips until, like, 2010 - they always bought off the shelf before that.

Nope.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_Woz_Machine


That's really pushing the definition of "designing their own chips".  Custom integrated logic like that was pretty common in the pre-FPGA era because there really wasn't much other choice and mask costs were fairly reasonable.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Avery614
31 minutes ago  

optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?


After years of stagnation, the U.S. is finally getting brand-new chip plants. Intel, GlobalFoundries, TSMC, and Samsung Foundry are set to spend well over $70 billion on U.S. fabs by 2025. If Texas Instruments's massive fab project (that comes online in 2025 and spans for several more years as new phases are built) and subsequent TSMC Fab 21 phases are added, we are looking at investments that might hit the $200 billion mark (or even exceed it) over the next decade.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff
30 minutes ago  
I hope this crushes the company I used to work for.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: OptionC: TSMC

Which stands for?


Taiwan SeMiconductor Corporation.
 
Weaver95
29 minutes ago  
That's one way to keep china off balance until Russia finally implodes over their failure in Ukraine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

sleze: GardenWeasel: [preview.redd.it image 850x567]

FARK OFF!!


U MAD?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ShiniSenko
28 minutes ago  
This makes me worried

/Hubby works in the industry
//But in the states
///Threes
 
fat boy
27 minutes ago  
Chips? Don't need no farkin chips
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  
China's nowhere near as large a part of the market as people think, and the US and SK have both been ramping up production enough to easily make up for that 6%. If China invades Taiwan, THEN the market is farked, but we don't actually need China's production anymore - no one does.
 
zeroman987
26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


Maybe working for a company that deals with America's greatest geopolitical foe is not a good idea and they should have a back up plan just in case?

Let's face it, the only reason you care is the majority of them are rich white guys.
 
FormlessOne
26 minutes ago  
About damned time.
 
wildcardjack
26 minutes ago  
China doesn't have much of a chip industry because nobody will license them node 7 equipment. Mainly because everyone suspects they'll make cloned chips with security holes.
 
Rucker10
26 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Oh good.  This is excellent news, because I am a person who rejoices in the suffering of others whom I have not met.  I rejoice also that the abstract entity that requests my taxes is "winning."


I'll laugh at oligarchs and plutocrats suffering every time. Sorry the people who work for them might have a hard time too, but honestly if they did a little more to taste that sweet sweet rich people meat and a little less wage slaving the world would be better for it.
 
FormlessOne
25 minutes ago  

ShiniSenko: This makes me worried

/Hubby works in the industry
//But in the states
///Threes


Hubby will be in higher demand, as U.S. manufacturing ramps up to take over.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


Chip designing is done in the US.
Most fabs are not in China.
China does assembly work, that can be sourced elsewhere.

But I'm going to guess you already knew this.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What about all of the people in the US who are going to lose their jobs because of government interference reducing the available TAM to the point that chip designs get cancelled because it will be impossible for those products to be successful? Where is the bailout that is going to keep those people pumping money into the US economy? How about the people who won't be able to afford retirement because they are heavily invested in semiconductor companies whose stock valuations have cratered? Show me the plan to fix all of that.


https://www.jobsohio.com/intel-in-ohio/
Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build New York chip plant (cnbc.com)
 
DigitalDirt
25 minutes ago  
I just spent about $4,000 dollars upgrading my daughters computers, one new desktop (27 inch curved monitor, mouse, keyboard and really nice headphones for both girls) . The laptop is great Intel Core i9 12th Gen 12900H and a RTX 3060.  Should do them well for a couple years.
Klom Dark
24 minutes ago  

optikeye: OptionC: That was a system assembly plant, not a semiconductor fab.  Apple didn't start designing their own chips until, like, 2010 - they always bought off the shelf before that.

Nope.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_Woz_Machine


Wow, that's one hell of a stretch. 40 plus years ago.
 
ShiniSenko
23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ShiniSenko: This makes me worried

/Hubby works in the industry
//But in the states
///Threes

Hubby will be in higher demand, as U.S. manufacturing ramps up to take over.


I'm not hearing happy and safe things from hubby about the going-ons in his company, even tho they're saying they're going to be building new plants here in the states.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
22 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Wow, that's one hell of a stretch. 40 plus years ago.


Don't insult the magic flawless apple! The invented the cellphone and gui!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Doesn't Apple and TI still have chip factories in Texas and Ireland?


Apple doesn't have any chip factories
 
