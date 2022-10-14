 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man walks into a fast food restaurant and sees an 82-year-old disabled man eating by himself. That's when things got all stabby (with video)   (ktla.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any clues why he attacked the guy?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Any clues why he attacked the guy?


Well just look at him, he was eating his food like he owns the place.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chop off his hands, that'll learn him.

Seriously would like to see some Saudi-level punishments for these people.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any clues why he attacked the guy?


The assailant is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, is about 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 6 inches tall


Possibly a  Napoleon Complex
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I always follow the Wild Bill Hickock rule when in a restaurant.

Sit with your back to the wall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any clues why he attacked the guy?


Gang initiation most likely.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tell you this, if someone tries messing with me while I'm eating in a restaurant by myself, I'm going to be the one getting stabby.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any clues why he attacked the guy?


Dad is taking too long to die and we want the house.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a skateboard like that when I was about 8 years old. Some MFers never grow up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I always follow the Wild Bill Hickock rule when in a restaurant.

Sit with your back to the wall.


I don't know if it's ptsd or what, but after being in Iraq, I can't stand going to a restaurant and having my back to the door.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Typical Chicago. 

/yes, I know it was not the Illinois Chicago
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: I tell you this, if someone tries messing with me while I'm eating in a restaurant by myself, I'm going to be the one getting stabby.


That's all well and good until someone runs up and stabs you without warning in your back while mid chew. It's not something you generally expect. I'm in my mid 40s, and that's only ever happened to me twice.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rene ala Carte: I always follow the Wild Bill Hickock rule when in a restaurant.

Sit with your back to the wall.

I don't know if it's ptsd or what, but after being in Iraq, I can't stand going to a restaurant and having my back to the door.


I like to think I've improved a lot (especially with drinking) but, yeah, restaurants are still an occasional "Oh, do you mind if we sit over there instead? Sorry, I just have a thing."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: I can't stand going to a restaurant and having my back to the door.


It's always a race between my wife and I over who gets to face the door.

She wins, every single time.

What's the saying?  Happy wife, happy life?
 
