 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Train service in the Russian region near the Ukrainian border has been suspended. Seems there is debris from shot down missiles on the tracks   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Ironic, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian language, Train services, Taras Shevchenko, Kievan Rus', Vyacheslav Gladkov, Moldova  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Oct 2022 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must mean something big is about to drop. Maybe on Friday.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debris? The whole missile done blowed-up the track. The V-1s and V-2s had better guidance.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic?

It's like metal raaaaaiiiiiinnnnn
On your train tracks
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Debris? The whole missile done blowed-up the track. The V-1s and V-2s had better guidance.


It was shot down.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their failure does not even leave their own borders...

Delicious.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, the next story down on the page is way more interesting:

New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape "a conversation piece." "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue,"

What a Nicole Sage may look like:
the-sun.comView Full Size



Hmm...
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin declaring the Ukraine shooting down RUSSIAN rockets on RUSSIAN soil is an autrageous act of agression in 3...2...1...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Maybe if the big people in Russia actually had some repercussions to Putin's actions, they might actually stop him.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Not gonna lie, the next story down on the page is way more interesting:

New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape "a conversation piece." "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue,"

What a Nicole Sage may look like:
[the-sun.com image 362x452]


Hmm...
[i.imgflip.com image 374x275]


Her other work is really good That's an interesting article.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
noice.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Putin declaring the Ukraine shooting down RUSSIAN rockets on RUSSIAN soil is an autrageous act of agression in 3...2...1...


He already did that when some depots of munitions and other combustibles went kablooey inside Russia.  As if fighting back was some how morally repugnant.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: iheartscotch: Debris? The whole missile done blowed-up the track. The V-1s and V-2s had better guidance.

It was shot down.


And?

Did it or did it not done blowed-up the track?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The missles dont have enough fuel to reach out of Russia because someone skimmed off and sold some of it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: ParallelUniverseParking: Putin declaring the Ukraine shooting down RUSSIAN rockets on RUSSIAN soil is an autrageous act of agression in 3...2...1...

He already did that when some depots of munitions and other combustibles went kablooey inside Russia.  As if fighting back was some how morally repugnant.


I mean...from Pooty's perspective?

It's unimpeachably rude that the Ukrainians didn't just roll over and accept the boot on their throats....
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Shaggy_C: Not gonna lie, the next story down on the page is way more interesting:

New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape "a conversation piece." "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue,"

What a Nicole Sage may look like:
[the-sun.com image 362x452]


Hmm...
[i.imgflip.com image 374x275]

Her other work is really good That's an interesting article.

way to spend campaign funds.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry for the inconvenience.  Maybe you should have thought about border trains service before you sabotaged ICE trains in two different spots in Free Europe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Trocadero: Shaggy_C: Not gonna lie, the next story down on the page is way more interesting:

New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape "a conversation piece." "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue,"

What a Nicole Sage may look like:
[the-sun.com image 362x452]


Hmm...
[i.imgflip.com image 374x275]

Her other work is really good That's an interesting article. way to spend campaign funds.


His PAC fund, Pounding A** and C***
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I swear, this war is just Kelly's Heroes scenes out of sequence.
[HD] Kelly's Heroes (1970) - Tunnel and Railway scene
Youtube wHVh8KONwrw
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: I swear, this war is just Kelly's Heroes scenes out of sequence.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wHVh8KONwrw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


As a former Tanker, I really identify with Oddball.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ketchuponsteak: iheartscotch: Debris? The whole missile done blowed-up the track. The V-1s and V-2s had better guidance.

It was shot down.

And?

Did it or did it not done blowed-up the track?


The quality of the guidance system is irrelevant, since the reason it collided with the track was due to it being shot down.

From the picture it seems the warhead didn't detonate either.

I answered your claim about the V-1 and V-2, so I don't understand why you're confused.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd previously seen this claimed as damage on a Ukrainian rail line after missiles were interdicted, so I'm taking the reporting on this with a healthy dose of skepticism as to where it's actually located.

Either way though, the Russian missiles downed well away from a target subject to expensive and laborious repair part seems true.  It shouldn't be all that difficult to fix rail lines if one has machines and experienced crew.  If this is in Ukraine then they seem to have done a commendable job taking care of their rail infrastructure given the circumstances, and would probably get this up and repaired in fairly short order if it was safe enough to venture into the area in the first place.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: The missles dont have enough fuel to reach out of Russia because someone skimmed off and sold some of it?


If you can skim a rock on water why can't you skim a rocket across land?
All that fuel is just a waste anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It seems pretty friggin bad that the missiles you launch to attack your supposedly weak enemy get shot down before they ever leave your own territory. This is taking F-Around and Find-Out to level I never expected see, and I find it pleasantly surprising.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Not gonna lie, the next story down on the page is way more interesting:

New York congressional candidate has put his money where his mouth is on his sex positive campaign by releasing a sex tape with porn performer Nicole Sage. The third-party candidate Mike Itkis is challenging Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for his seat in the 12th Congressional District on a platform of legalizing sex work, calling the tape "a conversation piece." "If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue,"

What a Nicole Sage may look like:
[the-sun.com image 362x452]


Hmm...
[i.imgflip.com image 374x275]


She looks...

Talented.
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.