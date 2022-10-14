 Skip to content
(National Today)   I Love You   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
43
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Hmm You-Edges
Youtube VAxfKqvMx-Y
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you, Subby.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"And I love you. But I still think we should see other people."
- Jerry Seinfeld
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Today is NOT February 14th.

Who makes up these stupid days?

I want a job there.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great another Hallmark holiday.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ILOVEYOU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
media.tenor.comView Full Size
media.tenor.comView Full Size
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You know the rules right?  Don't tell me you love me while you're inside me, ok?"

-- My second girlfriend
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, you don't.

At least that's what my mother would say.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love you too submitter! Let's have lunch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Today is NOT February 14th.

Who makes up these stupid days?

I want a job there.


I do. I love you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

toraque: [i.pinimg.com image 316x300]


Now, this is Costco love...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the greater, shared humanity sense, I love everyone and believe everyone deep down is capable of compassion

In a more personal sense, I don't love or even like most people, so stay away from me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I love you.


Well, I love you too.

lets get a bed and breakfast and live our lives like the ending of a Hallmark movie shall we?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to...

*shakes bulk-priced fist at toraque*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, the ecstasy pills are really kicking in.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bragging rights to the music geek who gets this.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 640x427]

Bragging rights to the music geek who gets this.


reverand horton heat?

something like that right?
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is that cheesy-but-catchy song from the Zillow commercial...

Free design - love you
Youtube vHotGkZdcyw
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Love is a snowmobile racing across the tundra and then suddenly it flips over, pinning you underneath. At night, the ice weasels come.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 640x427]

Bragging rights to the music geek who gets this.


Children of the Pot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: from the Zillow commercial


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Simpsons: Love Day [Clip]
Youtube eygsGzLX07A
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Children of the Pot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


no need to let go of the controller when you're not playing Xbox with 'em, right?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tymothil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soupy Norman - I Love You Mr. Soup
Youtube V8ob-GZuaBo
s2cqk4bCumw
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't there a National 'I fart in your general direction' Day?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Isn't there a National 'I fart in your general direction' Day?


Celebrated only in France.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time to prove your Love. Worm
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hate you.  Go to hell.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the one that made me learn to not click on executable email attachments.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As opposed to "Save 3 Months of your Yearly Salary to buy a Diamond Day" on 02/14.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 640x427]

Bragging rights to the music geek who gets this.

reverand horton heat?

something like that right?


I think that's Wilco but, if so, I'm not sure of the reference.
 
