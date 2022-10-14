 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Plane pilot hedges his bet that he can take off on a public road, fails to hedge his bet enough   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eh, who hasn't been there? Vehicle stuck somewhere that a tow is going to be very expensive. Instead, you get a little local help and make sure everyone is at a safe distance then you either succeed or you fark up your vehicle worse than it was to start and you still have to pay for the tow.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn shrubberies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medic2731
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whole new meaning to the term "bush pilot"
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are you quite certain it wasn't...............


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
jackfarks ran the story but couldn't be arsed to obtain a picture? fark off
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Usually it's the hedge fund that crashes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Harrison Ford is in the UK?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, the bustle in the hedge row wasn't just a spring clean for the May Queen.
 
