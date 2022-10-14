 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My San Antonio) Hero Dolly Parton: Stealth Philanthropist   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
33
    More: Hero, Dolly Parton, Associated Press, Dolly Parton laughs, Miley Cyrus, Dollywood, Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, social media sleuths, Eric Isaacs  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As much as I love her, and her work, and that she is making the world a better place and is the closest thing the US has to a saint right now

It fuking sucks that we as a nation don't do this stuff already
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need to wait until she dies. There should be an impressive bust of her in our nation's capitol now.
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: We don't need to wait until she dies. There should be an impressive bust of her in our nation's capitol now.


There is, every time she pays a visit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do not deserve Dolly.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the true embodiment of a good Christian.  She gives a lot to charity. Doesn't seem to judge. Tries her best to be a good person. But I think it's not her faith so much as she's just a nice person in general. There's A LOT of people who could learn from her.

I will absolutely cry when she passes. Which I am hoping won't happen for another 50 years.
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My in-laws signed us up for her childrens reading program. She sends new books to children across this country. For free.

Imagination Library

Just a goddamn national treasure.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's great.


Dolly Parton Wrote a Song Just For Johnny | Carson Tonight Show
Youtube Z7TL0E-U4vY
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't sound like sticking it to the libs at all!!!
Booo!!!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rising tide lifts and separates all boats.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good person is good.

The closest thing she has to a fault is she doesn't ever use her platform to call out people who need to be called out. I understand her philosophy in regards to this... but disagree.  Sometimes you HAVE to speak out.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's secretly in your charities making the world a better place.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Good person is good.

The closest thing she has to a fault is she doesn't ever use her platform to call out people who need to be called out. I understand her philosophy in regards to this... but disagree.  Sometimes you HAVE to speak out.


Yeah, but I can understand why she doesn't - it's a distraction from getting what needs to be done, done.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: She's the true embodiment of a good Christian.  She gives a lot to charity. Doesn't seem to judge. Tries her best to be a good person. But I think it's not her faith so much as she's just a nice person in general. There's A LOT of people who could learn from her.

I will absolutely cry when she passes. Which I am hoping won't happen for another 50 years.


That's the thing - be a good person first. The rest is simply trappings and table dressing. She's a good person first - she's not a good person because she's Christian. She's Christian because she's a good person. There are good folks who espouse a wide variety of belief systems (or who don't espouse them at all.) Don't follow the belief system; emulate the good people. Deity not required.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 4seasons85!: She's the true embodiment of a good Christian.  She gives a lot to charity. Doesn't seem to judge. Tries her best to be a good person. But I think it's not her faith so much as she's just a nice person in general. There's A LOT of people who could learn from her.

I will absolutely cry when she passes. Which I am hoping won't happen for another 50 years.

That's the thing - be a good person first. The rest is simply trappings and table dressing. She's a good person first - she's not a good person because she's Christian. She's Christian because she's a good person. There are good folks who espouse a wide variety of belief systems (or who don't espouse them at all.) Don't follow the belief system; emulate the good people. Deity not required.


Agreed!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Good person is good.

The closest thing she has to a fault is she doesn't ever use her platform to call out people who need to be called out. I understand her philosophy in regards to this... but disagree.  Sometimes you HAVE to speak out.


Worked great for the Dixie Chicks. Some people don't use a megaphone because they understand lots of folks are just beyond reason when you breach a certain core value, no matter how rotten. She gets this, let her lead by positive example rather than negative accusation. And before you say silence is acceptance, let me tell you to mind your manners first. You don't talk about a lady like that.

Besides, I'm pretty sure she killed a bunch of people and they're buried under Dollywood. Honestly, would you really be surprised? Best not to poke the bear.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: A rising tide lifts and separates all boats.


Wih underwire supports....
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She may be a stealth philanthropist but you can tell when she is sneaking up behind you.

/ you won't mind
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton is a national treasure and if you don't think so fark you you're wrong.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the world had Dollys moral compass, the ship would not be sinking like it is today.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Too bad more people in her position don't have hearts as big as hers.
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton is a national treasure, and badmouthing her in TN is a very fast way to get your ass kicked.  She is one of the few celebrities I'd love to talk to.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [preview.redd.it image 735x644]


I dunno.  There's a time delay, but signing up to The Giving Pledge is in many ways an equivalent.  The signees agree to give away at least half (and usually the vast majority) of their wealth while living and/or through their will after they pass.

https://givingpledge.org/pledgerlist
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dolly has always made good use of her assets.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: closest thing the US has to a saint right now


Her and Jimmy are tied.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dolly Parton is a national treasure, and badmouthing her in TN is a very fast way to get your ass kicked.  She is one of the few celebrities I'd love to talk to.


Remember when the Squidbillies guy did that?  I don't think people even remember his name anymore.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dolly Parton is a national treasure, and badmouthing her in TN is a very fast way to get your ass kicked.  She is one of the few celebrities I'd love to talk to.


How could you bad mouth her? She's human... and just really tries to lighten as many peoples load as possible.

I know I've lightened my load a few times thanks to her...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have no idea how to embed Tweets on Fark, but saw this a few days ago and had to add it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I have no idea how to embed Tweets on Fark, but saw this a few days ago and had to add it

[Fark user image 608x306]


I also came here to fail to embed that tweet, you beat me to it by 7 minutes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: As much as I love her, and her work, and that she is making the world a better place and is the closest thing the US has to a saint right now

It fuking sucks that we as a nation don't do this stuff already


To be fair, to GOP fark heads, she is free to so this.  As are others.  The GOP idiots have issue with making other do as she does.

/
And now I need a bath 🛁
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.