(CBS News)   "Hey everybody, let's arm teachers in the classroom. What could possibly go wrong???"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, liberals?  This is what happens when you take God out of schools.

A student in the her class in the St. Stanislaus School is being credited with stepping up and telling school officials about it.

I mean... ok, fine, but think of how much more it would happen if it wasn't a Catholic school!  Checkmate, libs!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes another example where "common-sense solutions" are better left in the sub-100-level IQ minds.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is Indiana, some of the students at that private, religious school are attending using public funds thanks to Indiana's "School Choice" voucher program.
Thanks Mike Pence!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Since it's a catholic school better check for molest lists too
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WTF?  I thought the NRA only authorized public school shootings.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of gun nuts controlling the dialogue.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Day 1: Teacher shoots unruly student in the back in front of 20 classmates.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OUTSTANDING, the level of American exceptionalism required to accommodate manchildren's murder toys.

/I'M AWARE OF THE CONSTITUTION
//We are WAAAAAY past the original intent
///3
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Teachers might be willing to do it- if they got the same budget as cops.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously, the solution is to now arm the students.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 809x574]


Ha!!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The teacher named a specific student on her list, but didn't provide the list. The principal told the teacher to leave the school and not to return pending an investigation.
Police were notified about four hours later, after the teacher was allowed to leave.
On Thursday, police obtained an emergency detention order for the teacher from Lake County, Indiana prosecutors. Police then arrested the teacher at her home in Griffith late Thursday morning.

...the hell?!

"Yeah, sure, you've got a list of students you'd like to kill, so, we'll let you go home if you promise, pinky-swear, to not come back locked, loaded, and ready to thin the student body. We'll give you half a day or so to hit that storage unit, pull out the big guns, buy some extra ammo, load those mags, write your manifesto, leave cryptic messages with your friends, get in your car, come back, wait for the end of the school day, and shoot the little farkers as they're piling out of the building. God bless!"

Call the cops. Keep them distracted until the cops arrive. Have the cops take them into custody, ensuring the safety of the kids & other staff. How hard is that to understand?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now that's a simulpost for the ages.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm so sick of gun nuts controlling the dialogue.


Profitieren Über Alles
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The bizarre part is that the school's response makes sense if the principal agreed with the teacher.

"I'll give you a four-hour head start, then I'm going to call the cops, 'K? Do what you gotta do."
 
Decorus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pity the teacher didn't kill anyone maybe next time?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd imagine all teachers have a list of students they recite before going to sleep like Arya Stark. His mistake was writing it down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arming teachers is stupid.  We did not have guns at home.  There were times, as a kid, I was so mad at a bully, I'd have killed him if I could have.  If you arm teachers, all I would have needed to do was grab their gun.  How long will it take before a kid does that?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Day 1: Teacher shoots unruly student in the back in front of 20 classmates.


They'd miss and hit someone else.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They should outlaw kill lists.

Those things sound dangerous.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obviously the solution is to arm all the students too.

Just like communism was never fully implemented and so never succeeded, our society will only be unfailingly polite and free once everybody is armed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The bizarre part is that the school's response makes sense if the principal agreed with the teacher.

"I'll give you a four-hour head start, then I'm going to call the cops, 'K? Do what you gotta do."


I think more realistic is the principal thinking "It's going to look really bad if there's a bunch of cop cars with lights flashing out front of the school while the press is here taking pics."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The teacher named a specific student on her list, but didn't provide the list. The principal told the teacher to leave the school and not to return pending an investigation.
Police were notified about four hours later, after the teacher was allowed to leave.
On Thursday, police obtained an emergency detention order for the teacher from Lake County, Indiana prosecutors. Police then arrested the teacher at her home in Griffith late Thursday morning.

...the hell?!

"Yeah, sure, you've got a list of students you'd like to kill, so, we'll let you go home if you promise, pinky-swear, to not come back locked, loaded, and ready to thin the student body. We'll give you half a day or so to hit that storage unit, pull out the big guns, buy some extra ammo, load those mags, write your manifesto, leave cryptic messages with your friends, get in your car, come back, wait for the end of the school day, and shoot the little farkers as they're piling out of the building. God bless!"

Call the cops. Keep them distracted until the cops arrive. Have the cops take them into custody, ensuring the safety of the kids & other staff. How hard is that to understand?


Those who can't do, teach. Those who can't teach, become principals.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone says kids are soft these days, but I ask how messed-up you would be if literally every adult you know was actively engaged in a campaign to kill you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A fifth-grade teacher in East Chicago, Indiana is accused of making a "kill list" that included at least one of her students"

Not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We should absolutely allow teachers to attend school board and state legislature sessions armed.  They might get the raise they deserve or solve some of the issues with batshiat crazy parents.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...the teacher was immediately escorted to the principal's office."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Arming teachers is stupid. We all know that they're perverted psychopaths who can't be trusted near kids. You would never trust a teacher with responsibility. If you let your kids near a teacher, you're aiding and abetting pedophilia, and probably worship Satan.

For their own protection, obviously, you arm the kids.

/in well after the traditional fainting feebs who piss themselves any time the word "gun" is mentioned
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Such a polite society...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does subby think that someone working a kill list can't bring their own gun?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Since it's a catholic school better check for molest lists too


They didn't finish reading the whole thing, it was a kill, fark, marry list.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Reverborama: Arming teachers is stupid.  We did not have guns at home.  There were times, as a kid, I was so mad at a bully, I'd have killed him if I could have.  If you arm teachers, all I would have needed to do was grab their gun.  How long will it take before a kid does that?


The other issue is, how can the police quickly determine who is an armed teacher and who is an armed intruder?  If armed teachers become commonplace, you know it will happen.

There are stories of good Samaritans being shot after their identify was mistaken, so it isn't an impossibility.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everything, and insurance won't cover it.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 640x420]


Teachers still use chalk?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: Are the guns okay?
[Fark user image 425x333]


Most likely the money to pay for those guns will be deducted from the teachers salary*. Anything else would be sOcHALiZM!!

* such as it is
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 640x420]

Teachers still use chalk?


Just asked my daughter, and apparently not. Thanks - now I feel old.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you hate someone that much why do you have to make a list?

Like... wouldn't you remember?
 
spleef420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police were notified about four hours later, after the teacher was allowed to leave.

Taking a page from the Uvalde PD playbook?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Everything, and insurance won't cover it.


They're probably self-insured, anyway.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: Are the guns okay?
[Fark user image 425x333]


Bull shiat. They'd demand the teachers to be armed to be employed and demand that they supply their owned guns, too.
 
