(CBS News)   If it walks like a duck it might be a serial killer   (cbsnews.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the goose game?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Peace was never an option.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Imagine being a serial killer, and finding out you've been dubbed The Duck Walk Killer. We're this close to having one called the Small Penis Maniac.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The way to deal with this guy is to shove proximity mines inside of urban ducks. You can protect the legit duck feeders by making the mines with a 10 second timer, and so they are disarmed by breadcrumbs.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Imagine being a serial killer, and finding out you've been dubbed The Duck Walk Killer. We're this close to having one called the Small Penis Maniac.


Like...any criminal OTHER THAN serial killer would be awesome.

A hacker who crack BitCoin wallets from the park? THE SAFEQUACKER.

A pickpocket? THE MALLARD MUGGER.

A Russian spy handler meets her spies like in the 60s? THE MUSCOVY MISTRESS.

Con artist who distracts victims while orphans pick their pockets? THE DAFFY DODGER.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reusing the same gun is the way to make sure that if you get nabbed for one murder they can tie them all to you, so this guy isn't exactly a master criminal. Good. It's a lot easier catching the dumb ones.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is this about the goose game?


I remember that game.

In our version the looser had to sit in the "mush pot" in the center of the circle. Then we'd all chant "MUSH! MUSH! MUSH!" repeatedly while ripping clumps of grass out if the ground and throwing them at the slow child in the center as punishment.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was watching the confessions of a killer on Netflix last night, and I was wondering where did all the serial killers go? I guess I got my answer pretty quickly. They are far more interesting then the mass shooters who seemed to replace them. Anyways hopefully they catch this jackass soon.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's no duck walk. For one thing he's wearing pants and does not appear to have a corkscrew phallus
SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE™: DUCKTALES (REUPLOAD)
Youtube Z-lDJgNLDl4
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Imagine being a serial killer, and finding out you've been dubbed The Duck Walk Killer. We're this close to having one called the Small Penis Maniac.


We had one already, Joseph DeAngelo

https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/30/court-erupts-laughter-prosecutor-tells-serial-sex-killers-tiny-penis-12923554/
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The Irrelevant Gamer: Imagine being a serial killer, and finding out you've been dubbed The Duck Walk Killer. We're this close to having one called the Small Penis Maniac.

Like...any criminal OTHER THAN serial killer would be awesome.

A hacker who crack BitCoin wallets from the park? THE SAFEQUACKER.

A pickpocket? THE MALLARD MUGGER.

A Russian spy handler meets her spies like in the 60s? THE MUSCOVY MISTRESS.

Con artist who distracts victims while orphans pick their pockets? THE DAFFY DODGER.


"Corkscrew Penis strikes again, film at 11"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
