(KSNT Topeka)   Kamikaze deer sets car on fire   (ksnt.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deer wasn't wearing his seatbelt. They never doe. They like to buck the law.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have ignored the sign:
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size

Radicalized deer are no joke.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cop version of the truth, again: '...but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries.'

The deer died and was removed from the roadway.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows (Official Music Video)
Youtube s88r_q7oufE
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n7k5tgiDBP4
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it in front of the mutherfarkin' stop and go?

Did you call the bambulance?
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Was it in front of the mutherfarkin' stop and go?

Did you call the bambulance?


Who gets to keep the deer?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

special20: rnatalie: Was it in front of the mutherfarkin' stop and go?

Did you call the bambulance?

Who gets to keep the deer?


Whoever eats it first.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Crossing through western Idaho and eastern Oregon I encountered suicide rabbits. These furry little kamikazes would wait just by the side of he road until I was just upon them and then zip across my path. I swerved the first few times and nearly wrecked. I stopped swerving after that. By the time I got through their territory my car had fur, meat and blood splattered across the front. I must've hit about five of them.

/ I was so glad to see civilization and a car wash.
 
