(News.com.au)   Do you like eating rice? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


Wait til you pair it with the fried beans.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Interstellar is now a documentary...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't eat rice, so who the hell cares?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I guess I ate it all
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't eat rice, so wth cares?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice, rice, gravy
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are rice and prostitutes the same?

/the wild varieties are best
//also, the higher the price, the greater the demand
///there was a third joke answer, but I don't remember it
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to make a Seven Samurai "while we eat millet" reference here, but I'll just state my half baked intent rather than doing so
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice requires a lot of water to grow.

So they are harvesting it in AU... why?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This felt necessary
Weird Al Yankovich - Rice Rice Baby
Youtube mC4jkyg6DzA
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: How are rice and prostitutes the same?

/the wild varieties are best
//also, the higher the price, the greater the demand
///there was a third joke answer, but I don't remember it


A 2:1 ratio works best?
Only takes 20 minutes?
Always wash before hand?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Trocadero: How are rice and prostitutes the same?

/the wild varieties are best
//also, the higher the price, the greater the demand
///there was a third joke answer, but I don't remember it

A 2:1 ratio works best?
Only takes 20 minutes?
Always wash before hand?


They are better after your remove their outer coating via grinding?
Both are stored best in the freezer?
After three days in the fridge both should be discarded?
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat rice anymore. Or pasta, cereal, sweets, pancakes, pizza, bread, PO-TA-TOES, beer, or second breakfast.

Back down to grad school weight, so it's good.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Rice requires a lot of water to grow.

So they are harvesting it in AU... why?


It doesn't require a lot of water.
It tolerates a lot of water better than other crops do, and the water keeps some pests away.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my worst fear come true.....goddammit!

/not s
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, don't tell China.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Rice requires a lot of water to grow.

So they are harvesting it in AU... why?


Gonna say, I eat loads of INDIAN rice. Why would anyone need Aussie rice? It's got bunyips in it.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I don't eat rice, so who the hell cares?


The poor people who may starve care.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: SomeAmerican: Rice requires a lot of water to grow.

So they are harvesting it in AU... why?

It doesn't require a lot of water.
It tolerates a lot of water better than other crops do, and the water keeps some pests away.


Amount of water needed to grow 100 calories worth of food:

Corn: 33 liters per 100 calories
Potatoes: 38 liters per 100 calories
Wheat: 55 liters per 100 calories
Rice: 190 liters per 100 calories
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I know it's obviously a staple in other parts of the country, but my dietician has me on what's essentially a keto diet so I haven't tasted actual rice in months.
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: This felt necessary
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mC4jkyg6DzA]


Not a weird Al song.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
#2 - profit
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I eat lots of rice. Jasmine and basmati, mostly

Time to stockpile and hoard!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo: berylman: This felt necessary
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mC4jkyg6DzA]

Not a weird Al song.


Reminds me of that days gone by when Napster was up and running. Every lame, dumb, abd worst of all racist song was incorrectly labeled as "Weird" Al.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I don't eat rice, so who the hell cares?


Because when one foodstuff runs short, the people who ate it might switch to something you do eat, driving up the price?
 
